Meghan Markle wears new slinky top - wait 'till you see the back

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex's new interview with Variety was released and the accompanying photoshoot was incredible. We were treated to an abundance of stunning looks from the wife of Prince Harry, decked out in some seriously chic designer wares.

In one snap, the mother-of-two was wearing a beautifully tailored top from Giorgio Armani. The V-neck sleeveless design costs £1,982 and looks pretty simple from the front. However, if you look at the back shot, it's pretty risque!

WATCH: Meghan Markle promises to be 'unfiltered'

Farfetch, the website it's available on says of the style: "A hybrid between a jacket and a top, this black piece from Giorgio Armani fastens on the front and boasts a bold V-neck. An open back with crossover straps creates a bold look for this versatile piece." Stunning, right?

If this is a little out of your price range, we've found a great lookalike, so keep scrolling!

Many have described this interview as one of Meghan's most open. She talks about her life with Prince Harry and even her acting career.

Meghan's top:

Giorgio Armani V-neck sleeveless top, £1,982, Farfetch

On whether she will act again, the royal said: "No. I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not."

Get the look!

Black Compact Viscose Sleeveless Tux Playsuit, £69.00, Karen Millen

She added: "The industry has shifted quite a bit since I was a part of it. For me, I had tried for so long to land on a show, filming all these pilots, wondering if they would get picked up," Meghan explained to the publication about her role in Suits.

Meghan, along with Harry, is currently working on a documentary project under their company, Archewell. The royal couple, who share three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet, relocated to Montecito, California in 2020 before setting up the company.

