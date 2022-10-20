Obsessed with Meghan Markle's Max Mara jumpsuit? This high street version is SO similar

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Surprising royal fans, the Duchess of Sussex joined Variety in a newly-released interview and photoshoot, which saw the brunette royal debuting a number of jaw-dropping designer looks – including a beige Max Mara jumpsuit.

One of Meghan's favourite designers, it's hardly surprising that the mum-of-two turned to the label for her photoshoot, and now, thanks to Coast, you can shop a far more affordable version from the high street.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's Fashion Transformation

Reduced from £209 to £167.20, this show-stopping style features a wrap front, tonal lapels and a sleek belt tie to accentuate your waistline. An elegant choice for weddings, work parties, date nights and more, just be prepared for endless compliments.

Not sure how to accessorise it? We'd recommend adding nude heels, statement earrings and a coordinating clutch bag. Heading to a Christmas party? You'll want to break out the glittery stilettos and diamante jewellery.

Straight Leg Tie Waist Tux Wrap Jumpsuit, was £209 NOW £167.20, Coast

As for Meghan, she chose to team her designer jumpsuit with her favourite Cartier 'Love' bracelet and the 'orb' ring with black onyx from Khiry. Sporting a bouncy blowdry and the most radiant makeup, the 41-year-old looked absolutely stunning.

During the interview, the Duchess opened her daily routine with Prince Harry, as well as he ongoing grief since the Queen's passing.

Meghan was pictured wearing a beige jumpsuit by Max Mara

"There's been such an outpouring of love and support," she said. "I'm really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time. What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts."

She added: "Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she's reunited with her husband.'"

