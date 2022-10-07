Meghan Markle wears slinky satin outfit for surprising new appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's nothing like a surprising royal appearance and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did just that onThursday night! The pair enjoyed watching Hawaiian singer-songwriter Paula Fuga and even met the performer afterwards.

The singer took to Instagram after the show, which took place in California, and shared a bank of photographs of herself and the royal couple. Amazing!

Meghan looked as stunning as ever in the snaps. It was hard to detect exactly what designer she wore, but the mother-of-two looked to be rocking a silky satin navy shirt with matching tailored trousers and high heels.

Her long mane was teased into a sleek ponytail and she added layered gold necklaces. Shop our lookalike outfit below, keep scrolling!

Meghan and Harry with Paula Fuga

Meghan is a big fan of a simple shirt and well-cut trousers.

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old looked totally chic in paperbag-waist trousers and a crisp striped shirt as she posed with Lisa Ling ahead of her recent podcast episode.

The picture was taken inside her studio, and showed the former Suits star wearing the oversized striped shirt tucked into the trousers waistband. She added white stiletto heels and had her hair pulled back in her signature bun.

Guest Lisa shared the photograph online and captured the snap: "So enjoyed talking to Meghan Markle for her podcast #Archetypes. She is such a bright and compelling conversationalist and I hope people take the time to get to know her beyond the often insidious headlines."

Meghan's podcast, which has been releasing new episodes every Tuesday since it first launched in mid-August 2022, was temporarily paused for much of September out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II and to allow Meghan to focus on supporting her husband, Prince Harry during the couple's extended stay in the UK.

