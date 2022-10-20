Meghan Markle looks breathtaking in the silkiest ballgown ever

Meghan Markle has just given an interview to Variety magazine and the accompanying pictures are pretty spectacular. The royal donned a plethora of stunning dresses, and one in particular really caught our eye.

Designed by Galvan, the brand's 'Ushuaia' gown is made from lustrous jade satin. According to Net-A-Porter, it's "cut on the bias, it skims the figure as it falls dramatically to the floor and has an elegant halter neckline with ties that drape down one side."

How stunning? Keep scrolling to treat yourself to the real thing, and one of our great lookalikes, too.

In the interview, she spoke of her grief since the Queen's passing. "There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time. What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts.

"Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, “Now she’s reunited with her husband.”

Meghan's dress:

Galvan Ushuaia satin halterneck gown, £1,395, Net-A-Porter

She also spoke of her working day which was pretty interesting. "We share an office. We work from home, as most people started to do during lockdown. It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We’ll never get this time back.

She added: "I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day. We do a lot of joint calls and Zooms, but also try to divide what we can focus our energies on so we can accomplish even more. My husband is on a 24-hour time zone, where half of your life is waking up as the other half is going to sleep. It’s kind of the reverse of what I went through living in the U.K. He’s very good at responding on text. Me, I try to be as fast as possible on email. I’ve always said, if it takes less than five minutes, do it now."

