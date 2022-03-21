Princess Eugenie's new trainers are sure going to impress Meghan Markle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

At the weekend, the gorgeous Princess Eugenie headed to the Grand Prix, which was held in Bahrain, alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and older sister Princess Beatrice.

READ: Princess Eugenie's gorgeous camel coat for date with Jack Brooksbank is a total sellout

In photographs that appeared on the MailOnline, The mother-of-one wore a stunning navy blue floral dress, and she added her favourite Mr. Boho orange rimmed sunnies, and a fabulous new pair of trainers by Loci.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's 2 year wedding anniversary post

These white shoes were the perfect laid-back addition to her outfit and we love the shape and style. The royal wore the 'Nine' style in white, and they cost £135. These trainers are 100 percent vegan and majorly environmentally friendly.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's dress for Prince Harry outing looks just this £18 New Look number

The website says about the style: "Introducing the LØCI NINE, our most sustainable sneaker made to date. Made with 100% recycled materials that give you a superior water-resistant upper, with a custom-made cork insole for a soft re-bounce to keep you charging ahead. Our sole is made with lightweight recycled rubber for extra durability in creating a no-slip rubber grip."

Loci 'Nine' trainers, £135, Loci

The brand also has a bold ethos. "We make great footwear that greatly reduces harm to animals or the planet. We only use entirely sustainable vegan materials and 100% recycled plastics to make our sneakers."

We bet that Eugenie's cousin Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, would love them, too. After all, back in 2018, the royal wore a pair of Veja trainers to the Invictus Games in Australia and shoppers went crazy trying to get their hands on the Vegan shoes. So much so, according to Lyst’s Year in Fashion Report - Instagram searches increased by a whopping 113 percent that year for them. Now that is pretty amazing right? Talk about the 'Meghan Effect'!

MORE: Princess Eugenie surprises in a tracksuit and T-shirt – see photo

Mother-of-one Meghan wore the label's signature 'Esplar' style which cost around £90 a pair. Since then, the Duchess of Cambridge has also picked up a pair, too!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.