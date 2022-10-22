Princess Charlene's stunning hair transformation you totally missed

In a royal world full of cascading locks, Princess Charlene of Monaco's edgy pixie cut is a breath of fresh air. The former Olympian recently debuted a striking hair transformation during an official outing, leaving fans to coo over her ever-stylish crop.

The 44-year-old attended a meeting with the team members of the Monaco Animal Protection Society and for the occasion, she served up a freshly dyed platinum 'do. She highlighted her hair transformation through her sleek choice of outfit consisting of a camel-coloured pair of pristine cigarette trousers which she paired with a classic black turtleneck knit.

WATCH: Princess Charlene of Monaco's Style Evolution

The merino wool pullover enhanced her recently dyed hair, while sheathing the mother-of-two in a sumptuous layer of warmth.

Responding to a series of images of the fashionable royal shared online, fans couldn’t help but covet Princess Charlene's radiant aesthetic and hair change-up.

"This is a 10/10 outfit. Sophisticated and clean!" one wrote, while another said: "This is a classic will never go out of fashion outfit." A third added: "Classic outfit and it looks great on her. But can we talk about that platinum pixie?" adding a fire emoji. A fourth agreed, noting: "Love this beautiful clean simple look. You can see the cut and quality of the clothes."

Princess Charlene used to have sandier blonde locks

The royal has rocked a host of hairdos over the years. From shaven sides to sandy bobs, sharp fringes to wedding-ready buns, Princess Charlene can nail any style.

The royal has experimented with pixie cuts, fringes and bobs

Not only is she an expert in the art of hairstyling, but the royal is an undeniably chic dresser. Princess Charlene recently debuted a beautiful Longchamp frock as she showcased her support for the Wondermums Rallye team.

For the wholesome meeting, Princess Charlene slipped on a pale blue maxi dress with a unique detail by the designer label. Featuring billowing balloon sleeves, ruffled cuffs, a raised neck, layers of wispy chiffon and a tan geometric design across the neckline, the number made for a sophisticated choice for the 44-year-old royal.

