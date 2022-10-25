Queen Letizia breaks royal tradition in daring backless dress The royal split opinion with her stunning choice of frock

Queen Letizia of Spain seldom fails to spark fan reaction to her outfit choices – yet this week the royal split opinion with a particularly daring frock. The Spanish queen attended the opening of the 2022-2023 season of the Teatro Real looking divine in a backless dress – an unusual number for a member of the royal family.

READ: Queen Letizia enchants in stunning designer dress with unique detail

The 50-year-old looked sensational in a navy-hued midi dress designed by Miphai Collection. Featuring a fit and flare silhouette, mid-length sleeves, a ruffled rising hem and a contemporary backless effect, the frock perfectly accentuated the royal's toned physique.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Letizia's Handbag Contents Revealed As She Suffers Major Slip-up

The stylish mother-of-two completed her look by slipping on a pair of striking gold high heels by her go-to shoe designer Magrit, which she teamed with a clutch bag also crafted by the label.

RELATED: Queen Letizia is a polka-dot dream in the prettiest pastel dress

She wore her chocolate locks swept up into a high bun – revealing her signature dramatic beauty glow. A sun-kissed skin tone, a touch of rose pink blush and a charcoal-infused smoky eye highlighted her Mediterranean features.

Queen Letizia rocked the backless dress

In terms of jewellery, Queen Letizia did not drop the ball. A pair of tear-drop earrings composed from peach and sapphire tones added a tinge of brilliance to her navy ensemble – in addition to adding an art deco spin on her modern aesthetic.

The royal split fan opinion with her contemporary frock

Upon seeing her outfit, fans raced to social media to share their split opinions – with some claiming a backless silhouette was not an appropriate choice for a royal lady. One user wrote: "A more bare back is not scandalous. This is 2022, not 1822. I love seeing modern royal women take some risks, be a little more daring with their fashion. Not everything needs to be a coat dress. She looks very elegant."

Queen Letizia added a touch of gold to her look with her choice of footwear

Another added: "She looks stunning. There is zero wrong with this dress or her wearing it to this evening event. She looks very elegant and chic. Her back shows? So what. She is appropriately covered. The whole styling is beautiful."

RELATED: Queen Letizia ups the ante in leg-lengthening trousers and metallic heels

A third commented: "She’s gorgeous! I’m very into this modern way of dressing and with the royal ladies pushing the envelope more. The tailoring around that back opening is perfection. Not a single gape," and a fourth penned: "Gorgeous – her back! I want her workout routine."

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.