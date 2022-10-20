﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Letizia raises the bar in designer leather skirt and heels

Queen Letizia looked so sleek in leather

Queen Letizia of Spain is a big fan of Hugo Boss – and who can blame her? The royal often reaches for a luxury look by the designer label, subsequently inciting fashion frenzy among fans. The 50-year-old's latest leather-clad ensemble took her styling skills to a whole new level – which we didn’t realise was even possible.

READ: Queen Letizia enchants in stunning designer dress with unique detail

On Wednesday, Queen Letizia stepped out to visit the 23rd Frankfurt Book Fair at the Messe in Frankfurt and a panel discussion on a homage to German Hispanism at Instituto Cervantes in Frankfurt. For the busy day, the royal sported a red leather skirt set by Boss which looked truly magnificent.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Letizia's Handbag Contents Revealed As She Suffers Major Slip-up

Featuring a rounded, collarless neckline, luxurious lambskin material and a wine red tone, Queen Letizia's 'Sabarbie Ruby Lambskin-Leather Jacket' looked faultless when paired with the coordinating 'Selrita Ruby Lambskin-Leather Pencil Skirt' also crafted by the upmarket German label.

RELATED: Queen Letizia is a polka-dot dream in the prettiest pastel dress

The royal finessed her head-to-toe Boss outfit by layering a rollneck top, coined the 'Iyabo White Sleeveless Top,' under her crimson outwear.

Queen Letizia was a vision in crimson

The mother-of-two wore her chocolate locks down loose with a classic middle parting, which revealed a dramatic beauty blend. A pair of red suede pumps added a touch of decadence to her day-to-night aesthetic, in addition to some glimmering rose gold, diamond and ruby drop earrings.

The royal loves a head-to-toe Boss ensemble

As expected, fans and fashion followers of the stylish Spaniard doted upon her latest look – penning their positive comments online. "She’s beautiful in red leather. Love the earrings," one wrote, as another said: "I love her and her style!" A third agreed, noting: "Queen Letizia looks superb, sublime, magnificent in this red leather suit." A fourth commented: "Love this look and leather items are in all the stores this fall." We stan an on-trend royal!

Red Leather Biker Jacket, £119.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

Jump on the carmine leather bandwagon and add this lookalike of Queen Letizia's luxury jacket to your autumnal-ready online shopping bag.

Queen Letizia is making the most of her state visit to Germany – and stepped out to attend Helga de Alvear's exhibition in Berlin looking pretty in pink. The Spanish royal brightened up the grey day with her choice of frock – styling out a true 'wow' moment.

MORE: 5 iconic times Kate Middleton has worn Chanel 

The royal sported a neon pink dress featuring long sleeves, a fit and flare silhouette and a midi fit designed by Moisés Nieto. She paired the unmissable piece with a camel-coloured belted Carolina Herrera coat and a pair of nude patent Prada pumps.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about queen letizia

More news