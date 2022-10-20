Queen Letizia raises the bar in designer leather skirt and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Letizia of Spain is a big fan of Hugo Boss – and who can blame her? The royal often reaches for a luxury look by the designer label, subsequently inciting fashion frenzy among fans. The 50-year-old's latest leather-clad ensemble took her styling skills to a whole new level – which we didn’t realise was even possible.

On Wednesday, Queen Letizia stepped out to visit the 23rd Frankfurt Book Fair at the Messe in Frankfurt and a panel discussion on a homage to German Hispanism at Instituto Cervantes in Frankfurt. For the busy day, the royal sported a red leather skirt set by Boss which looked truly magnificent.

Featuring a rounded, collarless neckline, luxurious lambskin material and a wine red tone, Queen Letizia's 'Sabarbie Ruby Lambskin-Leather Jacket' looked faultless when paired with the coordinating 'Selrita Ruby Lambskin-Leather Pencil Skirt' also crafted by the upmarket German label.

The royal finessed her head-to-toe Boss outfit by layering a rollneck top, coined the 'Iyabo White Sleeveless Top,' under her crimson outwear.

Queen Letizia was a vision in crimson

The mother-of-two wore her chocolate locks down loose with a classic middle parting, which revealed a dramatic beauty blend. A pair of red suede pumps added a touch of decadence to her day-to-night aesthetic, in addition to some glimmering rose gold, diamond and ruby drop earrings.

The royal loves a head-to-toe Boss ensemble

As expected, fans and fashion followers of the stylish Spaniard doted upon her latest look – penning their positive comments online. "She’s beautiful in red leather. Love the earrings," one wrote, as another said: "I love her and her style!" A third agreed, noting: "Queen Letizia looks superb, sublime, magnificent in this red leather suit." A fourth commented: "Love this look and leather items are in all the stores this fall." We stan an on-trend royal!

Queen Letizia is making the most of her state visit to Germany – and stepped out to attend Helga de Alvear's exhibition in Berlin looking pretty in pink. The Spanish royal brightened up the grey day with her choice of frock – styling out a true 'wow' moment.

The royal sported a neon pink dress featuring long sleeves, a fit and flare silhouette and a midi fit designed by Moisés Nieto. She paired the unmissable piece with a camel-coloured belted Carolina Herrera coat and a pair of nude patent Prada pumps.

