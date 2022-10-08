Queen Letizia ups the ante in leg-lengthening trousers and metallic heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Just when we thought we'd seen it all from Queen Letizia and her outstanding sartorial archive, she steps out in the most mesmerising pair of heels. The 50-year-old received in audience the men's and women's national water polo teams in Madrid and her choice of footwear stole the show.

For the public outing, Queen Letizia sported a black pair of Boss trousers featuring a relaxed shape and on-trend tailoring, which she teamed with a striking tank top boasting a silver and ebony print complete with a shimmering finish.

All eyes fell upon her rose gold heels by Patrizia Pepe – which she has worn on multiple occasions yet we still can't get enough of them.

An array of gold jewels adorned her ears, infusing her office-friendly aesthetic with some sparkle and shine.

Queen Letizia looked stunning in Boss

The royal wore her silky chocolate tresses down loose and showcased a dramatic beauty blend that accentuated her naturally radiant features.

Fans online adored the sleek look and were quick to express their thoughts via social media. "She knows how to dress. Love the earrings," one wrote, while another added: "Another adorable look. She looks great in these wide-leg trousers. Love the shoes." A third commented: "She looks fantastic. So chic," and a fourth agreed, noting: "Love the whole look."

The royal rocked a printed tank top

Party like a royal in these fabulous heels which are sure to command attention on the dance floor. Possessing an opalescent lustre, luminescent gemstone embellishments and an undeniable regality, these premium leather heels will heighten any evening attire with ease.

Not only is Queen Letizia an expert high-street shopper, but she is also a pro in the designer fashion field. The royal recently attended the closing ceremony of the XIV Call for Social Projects "Euros From Your Payroll," looking ethereal in Boss.

For the occasion, the stylish queen sported the luxury label's 'Iyabo Sleeveless Top' in white, paired with the 'Virma Blue High-Waisted Pencil Skirt,' which showcased a belted waistline and a sky blue hue.

