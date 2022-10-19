Queen Letizia has a total Barbie moment in stand-out dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Letizia is making the most of her state visit to Germany – and stepped out to attend Helga de Alvear's exhibition in Berlin looking pretty in pink. The Spanish royal brightened up the grey day with her choice of frock – styling out a true 'wow' moment.

READ: Queen Letizia enchants in stunning designer dress with unique detail

The 50-year-old royal sported a neon pink dress featuring long sleeves, a fit and flare silhouette and a midi fit designed by Moisés Nieto. She paired the unmissable piece with a camel-coloured belted Carolina Herrera coat and a pair of nude patent Prada pumps.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Letizia's Handbag Contents Revealed As She Suffers Major Slip-up

The mother-of-two wore her chocolate locks down loose and dazzled with a camera-ready beauty blend. A smoky eye, a touch of rose-tinted blush and a glowing, honied complexion perfectly complemented her vibrant outfit of choice.

RELATED: Queen Letizia is a polka-dot dream in the prettiest pastel dress

As always, fans online flocked to praise Queen Letizia's fail-proof style – proving her unshakable sartorial prowess.

Queen Letizia looked radiant in Barbie pink

"She looks beautiful. It’s a clean and simple silhouette in a pretty colour. The coat and accessories are very nice and complementary," one wrote, while another said: "Love the style and colour of this dress, it is a hit!" A third agreed, noting: "That dress is tailored perfection of Letizia. Great colour too," and a fourth commented: "Beautiful pairing of the bright pink and neutral beige."

The royal paired her striking dress with a classic beige overcoat

Has Queen Letizia's perfect-in-pink dress caught your eye? If so, we have just the alternative for you.

Asymmetric Pink Midi Dress, £65, Topshop

Queen Letizia recently attended a gala dinner during a state visit to Germany looking stunning in a Stella McCartney gown. The Spanish royal opted for a bold red designer look for the evening soiree – epitomizing the meaning of dressed to impress.

MORE: Queen Letizia has a 16-diamond engagement ring – but you'll rarely see it

The doting royal mum slipped on a mesmerising gala gown by the designer. Coined the 'Cecelia Cape-Effect Cady Red Gown,' the number featured one-shoulder detailing, a cape effect, a floor-length train and a rounded neckline.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.