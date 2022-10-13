Queen Letizia is a polka-dot dream in the prettiest pastel dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The very picture of sophistication, Queen Letizia returned to her diplomatic duties on Wednesday as she played host to a number of guests at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

Putting together a fabulous formal look for the reception, Letizia stepped out in a mint green polka dot dress from the luxury label, Vogana. Channelling Princess Kate in her elegant midi, the royal completed her ensemble with a pair of white pointed stilettos that hailed from one of her favourite brands – Magrit.

And of course, when it comes to accessories, Letizia never fails to disappoint. Spotted carrying a simple cream clutch, she swept her brunette locks into a low chignon which perfectly showcased her demure pearl drop earrings.

As for her makeup, the mum-of-two opted for a natural and dewy combination of coral eyeshadow, rosy blusher and a subtle hint of nude lip gloss – stunning!

Queen Letizia wowed in a polka dot dress by Vogana

Following the reception at the Royal Palace, Queen Letizia delighted fans as she later made a more public appearance at the National Day Military Parade.

Joined by her husband King Felipe and their youngest daughter, Infanta Sofia of Spain, the trio looked overjoyed to be part of the celebrations.

The royal was joined by King Felipe and their daughter Infanta Sofia

His Royal Highness looked debonair in full military uniform, while Sofia rocked a blue polka dot dress from Carolina Herrera. Clearly, she's following in her mother's fashionable footsteps!

As for the couple's eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, the 16-year-old was absent from the parade due to her current studies in Wales.

Over the past few weeks, Queen Letizia's schedule has been packed with royal engagements, but she brings her fashion A-game at each and every one of them.

Upping the ante in an office-ready ensemble, over the weekend the 50-year-old created a chic workwear look to welcome the men's and women's national polo teams.

Donning a pair of leg-lengthening trousers from BOSS, Letizia added a striking tank top adorned in a silver and ebony print, as well as her rose gold heels by Patrizia Pepe. Seriously, what we'd give to raid her wardrobe!

