Queen Letizia enchants in stunning designer dress with unique detail

Queen Letizia attended a gala dinner during a state visit to Germany looking stunning in a Stella McCartney gown. The Spanish royal opted for a bold red designer look for the evening soiree – epitomizing the meaning of dressed to impress.

The 50-year-old slipped on a mesmerising gala gown by the designer. Coined the 'Cecelia Cape-Effect Cady Red Gown,' the number featured one-shoulder detailing, a cape effect, a floor-length train and a rounded neckline.

Queen Letizia left waiting after protocol failure

Queen Letizia paired the statement garment with some gold leather Jimmy Choo heels – adding an extra dose of luxury to her ravishing attire. She clasped a gold and black patent leather clutch bag for all her upmarket evening essentials.

The mother-of-two wore her chocolate tresses tied up into the most elegant bun, which also showed off her dramatic beauty blend. A velvety skin tone and a dark smoky eye perfectly complemented the shocking hue of her dress.

Queen Letizia looked ravishing in bright red

Fans online adored Queen Letizia's latest look. "She always looks stunning in red! Love the red and gold combo," one user commented, while another wrote: "This dress is great, I'm glad she wore it again." A third added: "Love the rewear!" and a fourth noted: "She’s all class with a twist of fun. Looks amazing! Drooling over the shoes and accessories!"

The royal's fan loved how she recycled the designer look from 2017, when she wore the gown with her hair styled in a billowing blow dry and held a silver clutch bag.

The royal rewore the striking designer dress for a gala dinner

Queen Letizia and her husband King Felipe recently put on a sweet display in twinning outfits. The very picture of a united front, on Sunday the couple proved just how in sync they genuinely are as they stepped out in matching pinstripe suits.

Appearing at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport, Queen Letizia and King Felipe were spotted departing for their official visit to Germany.

Dressed in a navy Boss blazer and matching trousers, Letizia completed her ensemble with a white T-shirt, Uterqüe Oxford shoes and hooped earrings by Gold&Roses. The brunette royal served up business chic as she sported a bouncy blow dry and natural, dewy makeup.

