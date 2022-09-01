Royal Style Watch: From Meghan Markle's turtleneck dress to Princess Eugenie's power suit The royals had the blues this week

The weather is getting cooler and so are the royal's sartorial colour palettes. Blue was firmly on the agenda for these stylish royal ladies this week, who all stepped out looking as smart as ever.

The Duchess of Sussex amped up the elegance in a classic turtleneck knit piece, while Princess Eugenie made a royal #girlboss fashion statement in a power suit. Zara Tindall rolled out an off-duty denim ensemble, which contrasted Queen Rania's multiple floaty on-duty looks.

Princess Sofia of Sweden won this week's award for the boldest fashion choice as she donned an unmissable tiered skirt, yet she was closely followed by Queen Maxima, who looked dazzling in an unexpected tie-dye frock.

Want to see more? Keep scrolling to discover this week's top style moments from our favourite royal fashionistas…

Duchess of Sussex

Duchess Meghan channelled Princess Diana on the cover of The Cut

Kicking off our covetable list is the ever-stylish Duchess of Sussex. The LA native graced the cover of The Cut for a tell-all interview, and she looked timeless in a sleeveless knit turtleneck dress. The 'Colorblock Tulle Dress' from Tory Burch's Resort 2023 Collection featured a sleek monochrome block colour palette and was paired with some dazzling green Lanvin earrings.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie was the ultimate girl boss in a tailored power suit

Princess Eugenie looked impossibly sharp in a beautifully tailored black suit. Showcasing striking gold button detailing, a masculine silhouette and a rich black hue, the suit was teamed with some black point-toe heels to hone a mesmerising aesthetic.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall rocked a pair of denim shorts at The Wellington Horse Trials in Reading

Zara Tindall put on a youthful display in a pair of denim shorts at the Wellington Horse Trials in Reading. The blonde royal layered up with a navy polo top and a sleeveless navy gilet to craft an elegant equestrian-inspired ensemble.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania celebrated her 52nd birthday in the chicest ensemble

To celebrate her 52nd birthday, Queen Rania slipped on a boho blouse in an enchanting shade of Aegean blue that showcased coffee-coloured fringing details. She completed her look with a pair of tan 'Tapered High-Rise Stretch-Wool Trousers,' by It-girl label Nensi Dojaka which were securely fastened with a patterned belt.

The royal looked seriously elegant in a two-tone belted midi dress

Queen Rania looked divine as per in a crisp navy belted shirt dress by Sachin & Babi. Featuring a fit and flare design, a delicate pleated front, long sleeves, a rounded collar and a tie-dye effect around the hem that merged navy with cream and salmon pink, the dress was a lovely addition to her elegant wardrobe.

Princess Sofia of Sweden

Princess Sofia turned heads in a statement ruffled skirt by Maxjenny

Princess Sofia blew crowds away with this sensational skirt look. The Swedish royal attended Sweden's largest music festival for people over the age of 15 with disabilities – and for the occasion, she donned the most striking item. Boasting a sky blue backdrop and a Sicilian print, the garment made for a showstopping style moment.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima looked gorgeous in green as she met with Indian president Droupadi Murmu

During a visit to India, Queen Maxima made a colourful appearance in a tie-dye midi dress by Altuzarra. The 'Adikia Asymmetric Knotted Tie-Dyed Crepe Midi Dress' features playful knot detailing, a kiwi green and navy colour scheme and long sleeves. The frock was paired with some white pumps for a touch of pure decadence.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria recycled a powder blue suit by ANDIATA

Crown Princess Victoria made a case for baby blue as she stepped out in a finely tailored suit. Displaying a composed yet comfortable wrap effect, belted detail and coordinating trousers, the slick two-piece was a cool addition to the royal's event attire.

The royal wowed in florals while attending the Stockholm Junior Water Prize Award Ceremony 2022

The princess attended Stockholm Junior Water Prize Award Ceremony 2022 at Norra Latin and yet again, won crowds over with her choice of clothing. She looked beyond romantic in a deep blue floral print dress that boasted long sleeves, a midi length, a round neck and subtle ruffle add-ons. A thick teal belt and some pale blue suede heels completed her lagoon-hued aesthetic.

