Princess Beatrice spices up her style in Burberry and biker boots

Princess Beatrice attended the Confetti UK Premiere at BAFTA in London on Thursday and made quite a statement with her choice of outfit. The impeccably dressed royal served up British excellence in a Burberry coat – the ultimate designer addition to anyone's winter-ready wardrobe.

The mother-of-one was the picture of elegance in the London-based label's 'Trentwood Coat in Grey Wool & Cashmere,' which has become one of her outwear staples. She paired the single-breasted garment with a pair of Isabel Marant heeled boots coined the 'Arnie Black Leather Boots,' – which exuded military chic sentiment.

Princess Beatrice further highlighted her discerning sartorial taste by slipping on a sleek, fit and flare black midi dress featuring a V-neck cut-out panel. The contemporary frock was complemented by a Pop and Suki clutch bag – an accessories brand beloved by stars including Pippa Middleton, Princess Eugenie, Emily Ratajkowski and Lea Michele.

For the occasion, Princess Beatrice wore her auburn locks down loose, culminating in gentle beach waves. A natural beauty blend, consisting of a porcelain complexion, a flutter of mascara and a pale pink lip, highlighted her striking features.

Fans online adored the royal's sharp aesthetic and took to social media to share their thoughts online. "This is a great look for Princess Beatrice, fits well and is a lovely colour on her," one wrote, while another added: "The pocket detail on the coat is delightful. Makes it a younger style." A third commented: "I love the coat! I always wonder why the royal family don't wear Burberry more. Seems like such an obvious British heritage brand to choose."

A fourth agreed, noting: "Love the whole look but It’s the boots that slay me."

Princess Beatrice has nailed the art of effortless dressing. The late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter was recently photographed leaving private members' club Maison Estelle in London's affluent Mayfair - and royal fans are beguiled by her autumnal eveningwear.

The wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi kept it casual as she enjoyed a night off parenting duties. Opting for a sleek designer ensemble, Princess Beatrice wore a striking wrap mini skirt from Misha Nonoo in an enchanting shell print, layering with a 'Bow and Ruffle Front' coat from REDValentino.

