Royal Style Watch: From Duchess Meghan's leather trousers to Queen Letizia's daring dress Knits, turtlenecks and noir shades were ever so popular this week

The nights are getting darker and so are the royal's wardrobes. While we love a pop of colour, nothing quite compares to a moody aesthetic for the winter season – and thanks to these royal ladies, we have plenty of outfit ideas to toy with.

The Duchess of Sussex merged casual dressing with glam rock nostalgia she dazzled in a classic knit and leather trousers. Likewise, Lady Amelia Windsor had a throwback moment in a nineties midi skirt and Sporty Spice-inspired orange tank top.

Queen Letizia of Spain departed from traditional royal attire, donning a divisive dress that stirred up fan frenzy, while over the fjords, Princess Sofia of Sweden opted for an array of royally-approved neutrals and navy.

Queen Rania of Jordan brought the much-needed sunshine to our list this week with a vertically striped number, breaking up our timeline with a light-hearted hint of print.

According to these stylish royals, sometimes going over to the dark side is a truly elite move...

Duchess of Sussex

Duchess Meghan posed with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh in a gorgeous pair of leather trousers

Duchess Meghan embraced timeless dressing as she joined comedian and chat show host Ziwe Fumudoh, looking smart in a sleek pair of leather trousers. The royal paired the rock 'n' roll garment with a classic black turtleneck knit – which made for a failproof yet snug autumn ensemble.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia strayed from royal tradition in a daring backless dress from MIPHAI

Queen Letizia of Spain seldom fails to spark fan reaction to her outfit choices – yet this week the royal split opinion with a particularly daring frock. The Spanish monarch attended the opening of the 2022-2023 season of the Teatro Real wearing a backless dress – an unusual number for a member of the royal family.

The 50-year-old departed from tradition in a navy-hued midi dress designed by Miphai Collection. Featuring a fit and flare silhouette, mid-length sleeves, a ruffled rising hem and a contemporary backless effect, the frock perfectly accentuated the royal's toned physique.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor looked effortlessly cool while attending the Longchamp New Bond Street Reopening Party

Lady Amelia Windsor attended the celeb-studded Longchamp New Bond Street Reopening Party looking serene in tangerine. The stylish and sustainability-forward socialite wore a cropped orange top, teamed with a Longchamp bag, a nineties black midi skirt and a matching jacket. A pair of orange and black trainers made for a practical choice of footwear for the outing.

Princess Sofia of Sweden

Princess Sofia wrapped up warm in a purple turtleneck and a colour-coordinated midi skirt

Princess Sofia is one of many royals who share a love of Boss clothing. The Swedish princess was the epitome of elegance as she wore a pleated, two-tone aubergine and cerulean blue Boss skirt, which she paired with a modest navy coat and heeled boots.

The royal wowed in an all-neutral outfit on Wednesday

Earlier during the week, Princess Sofia was a cream dream in an off-white cashmere cable knit sweater and a longline coat featuring a classic collar and tortoiseshell button-down detailing. A pair of wide-leg cream trousers completed her heavenly look.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania stepped out in a striped shirt dress for a meeting with Queen Silvia of Sweden

Queen Rania sought to spice things up during an official meeting with Queen Silvia of Sweden, wearing a vertically striped, caramel and white belted shirt dress by Silvia Cherassi.

The radiant royal slipped on a pair of cream Jimmy Choo high heels to elevate her patterned ensemble, which also boasted mid-length puff sleeves, a fit and flare silhouette and a solid colourblock hem.

