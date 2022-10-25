We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle knows how to command attention, and was able to turn heads with her latest outfit, which featured an unexpected item.

DISCOVER: Here's how you can spend the evening with Meghan Markle – details

The Duchess of Sussex posed with comedian and chat show host Ziwe Fumudoh, and she looked magnificent in a gorgeous pair of leather trousers. The royal paired her bold fashion choice with a black turtleneck jumper and accessorised with a gold watch and a pair of earrings. She had styled her hair to perfection, rocking a small ponytail as she posed with Ziwe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning Montecito home

Her compatriot looked similarly beautiful wearing a large black coat, that was cinched at the waist, that was covering up a slinky dress.

READ: Meghan Markle reveals mother Doria Ragland's living situation

SEE: Meghan Markle's friend releases new photo of her and Prince Harry – and they look so in love

Both ladies flashed huge smiles at the camera, as Ziwe commented: "What archetypes do you think Meghan Markle and I represent?"

Fans went wild in the comments, as one enthused: "This is next level," alongside a string of flame emojis, and a second added: "Erm iconic????????? I need this pic hanging at the Louvre!!!!"

Meghan looked radiant in her outfit

A third hailed the pair as icons, as others commented on how much they enjoyed listening to the latest edition of the Archetypes podcast, that featured Ziwe.

SHOP: The secret to Meghan Markle's luscious lashes revealed – and it's under £25

DISCOVER: Why Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's kids could be the first royals with a Hollywood career

During the episode, Meghan revealed that since returning to the United States with her husband, Prince Harry, she has begun drinking coffee again.

When asked about what triggered her decision to resume drinking coffee, she shared: "I guess because life started to come back and when guests come... and you have meetings… It's a ritual".

Leather Look Straight Leg Trousers, £39.50, Marks and Spencer

In the thought-provoking episode, Meghan and her guests took a deep dive into the 'angry black woman' trope so often portrayed in the media. The trio discussed the judgements we make about women, specifically women of colour, and why labels like these continue to exist.

INSIDE: Royal mums' £6.7k post-birth recovery room service is like a five-star hotel

MORE: Meghan Markle seriously divides royal fans with unique strapless jumpsuit

Ziwe is used to appearing on similar discussions, having several on her own talk show, Ziwe.

Some fans hoped that Meghan might appear on a future edition of her show, which still has two episodes left to air, one on the subject of men and the other on democracy.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.