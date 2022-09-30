Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's autumn brights to Queen Letizia's power suit Autumn is here and we could not be happier

As we bid farewell to summer, we say hello to coats, jackets, scarves and boots. As do the royals – who hastily embraced the cooler weather via their outfit choices. From delicious layering to knit concoctions, sharp outwear to cosy thermals, the royals have sported all sorts since the temperature dropped.

While the Princess of Wales made a colourful statement in bold red, Queen Letizia of Spain opted for more subtle tonal notes. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands amped up the glamour in bright yellow, contrasting Princess Sofia of Sweden and Beatrice Borromeo's decisions to rock all-black.

One thing the royals could all agree on this week is that the devil is in the detail. Want to discover why? Keep scrolling to uncover some divine pieces donned by these stylish royal ladies...

Princess of Wales

Princess Kate stood out in a vibrant red coat by LK Bennett during a visit to Wales

On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Wales and met different communities across the nation and they learned about the work of key charitable organisations.

Princess Kate looked sublime wearing an all-black ensemble, which she jazzed up with a stunning new red coat from L.K.Bennett. The £599 outwear staple featured bold gold buttons and gold horsebit detail on the pockets. The garment's style is known as the 'Spencer' coat - a sweet nod to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia nailed business chic in a gorgeous grey suit

The Spanish royal embodied the true meaning of chic in a simple grey suit. Despite the modesty of the two piece, Queen Letizia crafted a must-see look by slipping on some statement heels with clear detailing and a timeless black camisole.

The royal recycled her sky blue pencil skirt from BOSS on Tuesday

It's a well-documented fact that Queen Letizia is an expert high street shopper, but she is also a pro in the designer fashion field. The royal attended the closing ceremony of the XIV Call for Social Projects "Euros From Your Payroll," looking serene in Boss.

For the glossy event, the 50-year-old sported the luxury label's 'Iyabo Sleeveless Top' in white, paired with the 'Virma Blue High-Waisted Pencil Skirt,' which showcased a belted waistline and a sky blue hue.

Princess Sofia of Sweden

Princess Sofia of Sweden looked elegant in a little black dress

Princess Sofia of Sweden enjoyed a glitzy evening out as she attended a concert by the Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra at Stockholm Concert Hall.

For the evening soiree, the royal slipped on a gothic black dress with an elegant cape and long sleeves. A thick black belt, black clutch bag and black heels elevated her sleek aesthetic.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima brought the sunshine in a bright yellow suit

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was all about high street statement pieces this week. The royal stepped out to attend a meeting about the influence of social media on the mental health of young people - rocking a bright yellow Zara suit.

She teamed the brand's 'Yellow Blazer with matching Trousers' with a 'Yellow Satin Tie Neck Blouse,' also designed by the Spanish store. A pair of black leather pumps completed her cheery ensemble.

Beatrice Borromeo

Beatrice Borromeo wore head-to-toe Dior for Paris Fashion Week

We stan a high fashion royal moment – and this week Beatrice Borromeo bowled crowds over with her Dior look. The royal attended the French fashion house's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, sporting a monochrome tailored look from the Resort 2023 Collection.

A pair of 'D-Fame Black Suede Calfskin Heeled Ankle Boots,' completed her beautifully embroidered attire.

