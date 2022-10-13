Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's Chanel blazer to Princess Beatrice's fairytale frock Blazers and dresses were on the agenda this week

Ah, autumn – the ideal season to whip out the humble blazer. This week, the royals sported a host of October-ready blazers, from woolly to fitted, tailored to military style. The royal maxi dresses were also out in force, sparking some much-needed wardrobe inspiration for us all.

The Princess of Wales was a vintage vision in a woolly boucle blazer, while Princess Beatrice looked suave in a more classically tailored jacket. Lady Amelia Windsor exuded rockstar grit in head-to-toe leather while Queen Letizia, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Princess Sofia of Sweden and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands graced the scene in breezy dress ensembles.

Intrigued? We don't blame you. Scroll on to discover some stunning looks sported by our beloved royal ladies this week…

Princess of Wales

Princess Kate added a blue vintage blazer by Chanel to her collection

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, where they took part in an event called Coach Core, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Looking as sublime as ever, Kate wowed the crowds wearing simple black trousers and a beautiful blue tweed jacket by Chanel. The piece comes with an elegant trim, luxurious blue hue and gold button detail.

Countess of Wessex

Countess Sophie looked oh-so-lovely in a bold floral dress

The Countess of Wessex opted for a high street frock as she met with Malawi's health minister in the town of Salima, marking another part of her solo African tour. Sophie looked feminine yet fabulous in a £157 cherry blossom pink floral dress by the brand ME+EM. Featuring a delicate spring-like print and short sleeves, the number looked lovely when worn by the royal.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice layered a military jacket over a tailored shirt dress for a visit to Frieze Art Fair in Regent's Park

Princess Beatrice looked so sharp as she enjoyed a fabulous outing with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, on Wednesday afternoon. In photos from the event, the royal and her husband could be seen smiling for the camera as they attended the Frieze Art Fair in London.

Beatrice looked the picture of elegance in a white dress with a black Zara blazer, which she teamed with Gucci loafers and a handbag from Yves Saint Laurent.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia looked effortlessly cool in an on-trend slip skirt

Lady Amelia Windsor dazzled in leather on the opening night of Tango After Dark, wearing a sensational, all-black outfit. Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin wowed in a beautiful leather jacket by Courreges, which she layered over a black top and a witchy, slinky satin skirt. She added chunky boots and layers of gold jewellery to lighten up her ebony look.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia made an elegant appearance in a polka dot midi dress and white stilettos

One of her favourite prints, polka dots were the design of choice for Queen Letizia as she returned to her diplomatic duties on Wednesday as she played host to a number of guests at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

Assembling a sweet yet formal look for the reception, Letizia stepped out in a mint green polka dot dress from the luxury label, Vogana. Channelling Princess Kate in her elegant midi, the royal completed her ensemble with a pair of white pointed stilettos that hailed from one of her go-to brands: Magrit.

Princess Sofia of Sweden

Princess Sofia dazzled in head-to-toe sequins

Princess Sofia always looks as mesmerising as her stylish mother Crown Princess Victoria. Sofia slipped on an unmissable cornflower blue sequin gown featuring an all-over sheen, long sleeves and batwing sleeves as she joined her mother to attend a concert by the ensemble of violinist Tim Kliphuis in the Konserthuset.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria gave off bridal vibes in a gorgeous feathered evening dress

Crown Princess Victoria looked unbelievable as she also stepped out to attend a concert by the ensemble of violinist Tim Kliphuis in the Konserthuset. She wore a sweeping gown showcasing a rich cream shade, a V-neck, cape shoulder detailing with a feather tuft trim and a floor-length silhouette. A glimmering Judith Lieber bag infused her decadent aesthetic with an extra dose of sparkle.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima turned heads in a tonal fuchsia look

Queen Maxima turned heads in a striking velvet suit boasting a deep aubergine hue. Opting for a punchy pink aesthetic, she layered a rich raspberry-toned coat over her radiant suit, which revealed a peek of a Valentino-pink shirt.

A fuchsia velvet headband with gem-crusted detail topped off her funky ensemble.

The royal stepped out in a stunning Iris van Herpen gown

While also attending a concert by the ensemble of violinist Tim Kliphuis in the Konserthuset, Queen Maxima turned heads in a breathtaking Iris Van Herpen gown.

The dazzling number boasted the designer's signature sculptural effect, fern green squiggle printed elements and a sheer shoulder panel. A pair of misty blue Jimmy Choo velvet heels added another touch of designer magic to her evening attire.

