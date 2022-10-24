Lady Amelia Windsor slips into glitzy dress and retro platform footwear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor proved her status as one of the best dressed royal ladies on Sunday, sharing photos from her latest studio shoot wearing a glitzy halter dress from Petar Petrov that we're totally lusting over for our festive wardrobe.

The 27-year-old royal served up a series of stunning angles in her latest Instagram post, showing off the best of the glittering slate grey frock embellished with lace up corset-style back detailing. One image showed the model, who is 42nd in line to the British throne, reclining on the floor whilst giving a glimpse of her delicate gold pendant necklace.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor's Style File

Another image showed Lady Amelia donning a pair of chunky platform loafers - the business-babe footwear trend that proved to be the go-to off-duty model attire over fashion week season.

Her honey-blonde hair framed her face in a soft, straightened style as she rocked an all-natural makeup look, adding a flash of colour with an elegant plum lip shade.

Amelia looked incredible in her latest Instagram post

"Whattaaa babe! You look beautiful," wrote one fan, as another penned: "You are so beautiful." A third comment read: "In one word… Breathtaking."

Petar Petrov's ethereal designs are beautiful, but not great if you're on a budget. Looking to recreate Amelia's breathtaking look for your next evening soirée? This metallic silk-blend dress from & Other Stories would look killer with a pair of platform loafers.

Metallic Silk Blend Dress, £175, & Other Stories

Crafted from a Mulberry silk blend, this halterneck maxi dress comes with a metallic finish and a fitted silhouette - a timeless item sure to serve a purpose in your wardrobe for years to come.

It's a well-documented fact that Lady Amelia is a pioneer of sustainable fashion. With her wide-ranging knowledge of mindful brands, her ethical label vocabulary is always expanding.

Amelia made a case for vintage fashion in a floral slip dress

Yet, sometimes, she likes to go back to basics and opt for a beautiful vintage number.

Earlier this month the royal socialite stepped out in London in a striking vintage floral print slip dress, proving that you don't have to buy new to express your sense of style.

