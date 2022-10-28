Queen Letizia divides opinion in figure-hugging racer-neck midi dress and heels The Spanish queen stirred up quite the frenzy with her racy ensemble

There's no denying that Queen Letizia prefers an ever-youthful approach to dressing, something that has split fan opinion for quite some time. The Spanish royal stepped out to attend a concert ahead of the Princesa De Asturias Awards 2022 at the Prince Felipe Auditorium, looking ravishing in a slinky black number.

Queen Letizia, 50, served up another age-defying outfit by sporting a figure-hugging black velvet dress by designer Teresa Helbig. The garment featured a sporty racer neck, metallic honeycomb-style embellishment and a midnight hue.

She completed her evening attire with a pair of Carolina Herrera slingback pumps and clasped a practical suede clutch bag by Magrit.

The stylish royal wore her brunette tresses down in her go-to silky style and showed off a moody yet romantic dark makeup palette.

Queen Letizia looked so youthful in the racer-neck dress

Royal fans once again rushed to social media to pen their thoughts on her latest look – and as usual, they were somewhat divided. Yet Queen Letizia's loyal followers quickly voiced their support for the elegant queen and her daring style.

The royal shut down criticism in the modern number

"She just looks beautiful to me the majority of the time. She seems happy and confident and unconcerned about the inevitable criticism," one wrote, while another said: "Letizia really said back off to her haters from the other day, now she's showing a ripped back and arms." A third followed suit, noting: "She’s definitely lifting weights. Good for her!! She looks gorgeous," and a fourth commented: "Amazing look, head to toe, how anyone can say otherwise? Like, look at her."

Earlier this week, Queen Letizia attended the opening of the 2022-2023 season of the Teatro Real looking divine in a backless dress – another unusual number for a member of the royal family.

The 50-year-old looked sensational in a navy-hued midi dress designed by Miphai Collection. Featuring a fit and flare silhouette, mid-length sleeves, a ruffled rising hem and a contemporary backless effect, the frock perfectly accentuated the royal's toned physique.

