Exclusive: The iconic Princess Diana fashion moment that changed the lives of two fashion designers

Before social media was even a thing, Princess Diana was the original fashion influencer.

Sparking timeless trends and endless inspiration, decades later, fans are still trying to recreate her most-coveted looks – from her gym-ready cycling shorts to the headline-hitting 'revenge dress,' and of course, the black sheep jumper that she wore to Prince Charles' polo match in 1983.

WATCH: Princess Diana's Enduring Fashion Legacy

Hailing from British knitwear brand Warm & Wonderful, the infamous sheep jumper was created by Sally Muir and Joanna Osbourne, who originally sold their sweaters from a stall in London's Covent Garden Market before opening several shops in the 80s and 90s.

Princess Diana wore the jumper to a polo match

A culturally significant moment in royal fashion, it even sits in the Victoria & Albert Museum's permanent collection and has featured in season four of The Crown.

The royal's jumper quickly became a fan favourite

Revisiting the historic moment, we caught up with Sally Muir and Joanna Osbourne to talk all things Diana, including the exact moment they found out that the Princess had worn their jumper, plus which royal they'd love to see wearing it next. Keep reading for all the details…

Do you remember the moment you found out that Diana had worn one of your designs?

Shock, surprise and delight when I went to buy the Sunday papers, there was Diana on the front page wearing our jumper!

Why do you think Princess Diana is still a major fashion icon today?

Princess Diana's remarkable sense of style made her the most photographed person in the world, everyone was fascinated. For royals, her choice of clothes was radical: backless dresses, androgynous suits, short evening wear but perhaps most importantly her casual clothes. Cycling shorts, blazers, sweatshirts are still very much in fashion.

Will you be watching season 5 of The Crown?

Of course, we can't wait!

Do you have a favourite Diana fashion moment?

Apart from the obvious (wearing our jumper), her iconic revenge dress stands out.

If you could choose, what other royal would you love to see wearing your designs?

It has to be the new Princess of Wales, Kate, who always looks elegant.

