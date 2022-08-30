Remember Princess Diana's iconic Harvard sweatshirt? H&M has one just like it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With Princess Diana being the ultimate style icon, for autumn we're emulating everything from her 1980s and 1990s wardrobe with high street fashion trends.

We can also add to the mix varsity sweatshirts, like the top emblazoned with the Harvard logo that looks just like the one Prince William and Prince Harry’s mum used to wear.

Style icon Princess Diana is inspiring one of our favourite comfy looks this autumn

We're happy to say that this Princess Diana trend is still so hot for 2022 that you can shop similar sweatshirts online now...

Harvard logo sweatshirt, £24.99, H&M

Whether you're headed to school or not, this sweatshirt inspired by the famed American Ivy League uni is an on-trend outfit we can wear whether we’re at home or stepping out. To truly channel ‘90s style, team the sweatshirt with a rollneck jumper underneath. Wear it oversized for that ultra-slouchy style that looks great with cycling shorts just like Diana.

Harvard sweatshirt in red, £24.99, H&M

Not a fan of grey? You can branch out into other colours, too.

Harvard University Women's Sweatshirt, £29.99/$32, Amazon

Or, for a more tongue in cheek Harvard sweatshirt, this one lets everyone know that you're not actually an alum!

Harvard Law Just Kidding sweatshirt, £32.99, Amazon

And personalised pieces are very hot this year, and there are also options if you love the Harvard sweatshirt look but want it customised.

Personalised Harvard sweatshirt, £32.99, Spreadshirt

At Spreadshirt you can personalise your look, adding a name or other text to the front, back or sleeves.

