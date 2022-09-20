Marks & Spencer's £35 cardigan reminds of Princess Diana's favourite longline Chanel

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looks inspired by the 1980s and 1990s are a major fashion trend and royal style icon Princess Diana's famous outfits, from her iconic 'revenge' dress to pie crust collars, are back and more popular than ever.

That’s why when we spotted this Marks & Spencer oversized cardigan we could instantly imagine it in Diana's royal wardrobe.

Princess Diana loved oversized, long-line cardigans with contrast trim

Princess Diana was spotted wearing an oversized cardigan by Chanel in London back in 1989 and it seems the piece is just as timeless as the royal's famous style.

V-Neck cardigan, also in blue, £35, Marks & Spencer

Autumn 2022 fashion is filled with long and oversized cardigans with contrast piping, as well as looks with Chanel-style buttons and pocket details. We found more great looks at ASOS, Mango, LK Bennett and more.

Houndstooth cardigan, £59.99, Mango

Miss Selfridge long-line cardigan, £39.99, ASOS

Check Tweed Belted Knit Cardigan, was £149 now £119.20, Karen Millen

While Diana wore her cardie with a pleated skirt, we can also see these knits teamed with everything from jeans and a T-shirt to pencil skirts and dresses.

Gaia Cardigan, was £229 now £114, LK Bennett

Influencers are also rocking oversized retro cardigans as sweater dresses, and you can even pair the cardigan with Princess Diana's beloved bike shorts – a royally cool outfit if we've ever seen one.

Sandro Houndstooth cardigan, £309, Selfridges

