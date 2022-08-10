Remember Princess Diana's 'revenge' dress? This £45 dupe is incredible

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When Princess Diana stepped out in her 'revenge' dress in 1994, it's a moment that we will all never forget, in fact, it will go down as a stand out image in fashion history.

The dress was designed by Christina Stambolian and would have been priceless as it was a bespoke item. If you fancy recreating this iconic outfit though, look no further than Club L, who have an almost exact replica of the dress, for just £45. And what's more, it's even called the 'Revenge.'

All sizes are currently available, but for how long is anyone's guess. The black mini is effortlessly chic and is made in a form-flattering style.

Diana wearing the 'revenge' dress

We love the curve-contouring velvet fabric which cinches your silhouette, while the cascading drape detail adds next-level glamour. In sumptuous velvet, with feminine wrap detail, and an off-shoulder sweetheart neckline, it's a true show-stopper.

Diana donned the plunging Christina Stambolian cocktail dress when she attended a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens, on the very same evening a documentary aired in which Prince Charles confessed to his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, now the Duchess of Cornwall.

'Revenge' Black sweetheart neckline dress, £45, Club L

Diana reportedly bought the dress three years earlier in 1991 but considered it too daring to wear. It's said that Diana didn't originally plan to wear the dress on the night. For the event, she had actually chosen a Valentino gown, but opted to wear the CS number after designs were leaked to the public. The fancy design was made with draped chiffon, and she added a pair of silk Manolo Blahnik heels and her favourite sapphire and pearl choker necklace. Just exquisite!

Her stylist Diana Harvey recalled in the 2013 documentary Princess Diana's Dresses: The Auction: "She wanted to look a million dollars. And she did."

