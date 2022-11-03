Sophie Wessex surprises in retro flares – fans react

The Countess of Wessex attended the National Fruit Show at the Kent County Agricultural Society looking serene in earthy tones. The royal stepped out for the wholesome, nature-focused event – mixing both high-end and high-street pieces.

LOOK: Love The Countess of Wessex's famous green dress? Morrison's £22 lookalike is very impressive

In images shared online by beloved royal style account @royalfashionpolice, Countess Sophie donned a smart camel blazer by MaxMara, which she layered over a maroon ribbed knit top and teamed with Galvan London's 'Satin Matte Safari Trousers.'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex surprises royal fans in a chic pink power suit

A pair of tan-toned Jimmy Choo heeled boots elevated her daywear attire, in addition to a fern green suede handbag complete with tortoiseshell detailing by Sophia Habsburg.

MORE: Sophie Wessex beguiles in her most romantic dress yet

Boasting a seasonal khaki hue, a seventies silhouette and a slinky, figure-hugging fit, the royal's trousers split opinion among fans. "It’s a wonderful look," one user commented, while another added: "Love the colour combination." A third also rushed to the royal's defense, writing: "I like the way she dresses, always very appropriate," and a fourth noted: "Magnifique."

For the occasion, Sophie wore her blonde hair tied back in a low ponytail and opted for a natural makeup look. A velvety complexion, a dusting of rose pink blush and a flawless complexion highlighted her natural features.

The Countess of Wessex recently proved her sartorial prowess on Tuesday, stepping out in a stunning floral blouse and statement cream coat to visit Forfar Early Learning Centre and Lowson Memorial Church for a service of thanksgiving for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Sophie Wessex loves a MaxMara look

The wife of Prince Edward looked immaculate in her MaxMara 'Custodi' double-breasted brushed wool coat in a sandy white hue. The royal is incredibly fond of the timeless layering staple, having worn the stunning tailored coat to several engagements in the past.

READ: Sophie Wessex's day on a plate: The royal's glow-getting breakfast, lunch & dinner

Dressing aptly for the November chill, the Countess added a pair of burgundy wool trousers and striking brown leather boots to complement her autumnal ensemble.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.