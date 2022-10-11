Sophie Wessex beguiles in her most romantic dress yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In recent months, fuchsia has swept the fashion industry and captivated celebrities and royals alike. The Countess of Wessex is among a throng of well-known fuchsia fans and sported the prettiest pink frock during her official trip to Botswana.

MORE: Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's 120-room mansion that's worth £30m – tour

Countess Sophie, 57, sported a fuchsia dress by Soler London during an official reception on her trip overseas. Featuring a vibrant yet romantic hue, a silk crepe fabric, long gathered sleeves, a V-neck and a delicately belted waist, the £665 frock was a must-see look for the elegant royal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex surprises royal fans in a chic pink power suit

To elevate her outfit, Sophie wore her sandy blonde hair swept back into a timelessly crafted bun and showcased a natural makeup palette. A dewy complexion and softy defined features let her sumptuous dress speak for itself.

DISCOVER: Sarah Ferguson and Sophie Wessex's surprising shared sporting passion

The royal teamed the Valentino pink garment, coined the 'Villamarie Bea Ankle Length Dress' by the brand with Chloe's 'Eliza Leather Wedge Slingback Sandals,' giving her dreamy aesthetic a designer twist.

Countess Sophie looked pretty in pink

A fine selection of silver jewellery added a tinge of sparkle to her bold outfit, in addition to a straw floral handbag designed by her go-to accessory maker Sophie Habsburg.

Fans loved the royals vibrant look

Fans online adored Countess Sophie's look – even going as far as to claim it is her best ever. "Now I totally love this dress!! The colour is amazing on her, the style too, she is perfection," one wrote, while another added: "Oooooooohhhh! LOVE this colour on her!" A third commented: "That colour is so beautiful," and a fourth noted: "This is her boldest look on tour so far."

Love Countess Sophie's look? Luckily it's still available to buy online and will brighten up even the greyest of days.

Villamarie Bea Ankle Length Dress, £665, Soler London

Alternatively, why not try this beautiful and sustainable lookalike?

+ NET SUSTAIN Amelie Cotton-voile Maxi Dress, £239, Faithfull The Brand

Earlier this week, the mother-of-two looked uber luxurious in cream during an official visit to Congo where she opened a newly refurbished community hub in Kinshasa.

SEE: Sophie Wessex channels Princess Kate in striking A-line dress

For the overseas occasion, Countess Sophie donned Eleventy's 'Double-Breasted Cashmere-Blend Blazer,' which featured sharp tailoring, a rich white hue, a masculine-inspired cut and pocket detailing. She teamed the set with a pair of tan wedge heels by royally-approved shoe designer Penelope Chilvers.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.