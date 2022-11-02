Countess Sophie turns heads in seriously elegant recycled coat The Countess of Wessex is fond of her Max Mara winterwear

The Countess of Wessex proved her sartorial prowess on Tuesday, stepping out in a stunning floral blouse and statement cream coat to visit Forfar Early Learning Centre and Lowson Memorial Church for a service of thanksgiving for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

READ: Sophie Wessex's day on a plate: The royal's glow-getting breakfast, lunch & dinner

The wife of Prince Edward looked immaculate in her Max Mara 'Custodi' double-breasted brushed wool coat in a sandy white hue. The royal is incredibly fond of the timeless layering staple, having worn the stunning tailored coat to several engagements in the past.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex handles Marlyin Monroe moment with style and grace

Dressing aptly for the November chill, the Countess added a pair of burgundy wool trousers and striking brown leather boots to complement her autumnal ensemble.

She wore her flowing blonde tresses in natural curls, tying her locks into an elegant half-up, half down style and adding a rosy pink lip.

LOOK: Love The Countess of Wessex's famous green dress? Morrison's £22 lookalike is very impressive

Countess Sophie looked immaculate for the poignant occasion

Royal fashion-fans were enamoured with Sophie's elegant outerwear, flooding the comments of Instagram account @royalfashionpolice. "Simply stunning and she wears that coat beautifully," commented one fan, as another wrote: "This Max Mara double breasted coat is just lovely, I want one in navy."

"Love this outfit on Sophie!" quipped a third royal fan.

READ: Sophie Wessex surprises in super flattering skinny trousers and waist-cinching blouse

MORE: Sophie Wessex beguiles in her most romantic dress yet

If you're looking to recreate the Countess' simple, yet sophisticated winter wardrobe, you'll be disappointed to learn her 'Custodi' coat is a past-season gem, and has since sold out online.

Luckily, the next generation of Max Mara coats has dropped this winter, and we're certain the Countess of Wessex would fall head over heels for the Max Mara 'Madame' coat - available in a selection of winter hues.

Max Mara coat, £2300, Selfridges

The mother-of-two has always had an impeccable sense of style. With a penchant for pastels, striking prints and timeless pieces, the 57-year-old royal rarely makes a fashion faux pas.

She's fond of recycling her favourite looks several times too, proving that sustainable style really can be effortless.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.