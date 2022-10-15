Sophie Wessex surprises in super flattering skinny trousers and waist-cinching blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sophie Wessex looked radiant as she stepped out on Friday in a pair of white skinny trousers and a floral blouse - and royal fans were stunned by the flattering ensemble.

The Countess of Wessex sported the pretty ensemble as she attended Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe, Malaw, as part of her official visit to Africa.

Sophie teamed her skinny trousers with a printed blouse

She wore the skinny white trousers that fell just below her calf with a tailored fit, perfectly complemented by the floaty sleeves on her printed top. The Soler London gathered top cinched at the waist with a thin tie to give the most flattering finish.

The royal teamed her pretty ensemble with a pair of white espadrilles and a beige clutch, wearing a gold pendant necklace and a pair of gold hoops to round off the look. The mother-of-two styled her blonde locks in a ponytail, with soft makeup to highlight her pretty features.

It's not the first time the royal has worn the summery outfit, Sophie sported the white trousers and printed top combo back in August, as she attended the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Countess Sophie is currently on an official solo trip in Africa, and is the first royal to visit the Demographic Republic of Congo. The wife of Prince Edward has been meeting with Presidential members, Minister's of Health and MP's on her trip, as well as delivering a speech in Malawi to mark World Sight Day.

