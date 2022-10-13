Sophie Wessex looks heavenly in romantic Zara midi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex is yet to let go of her seasonal summer fashion. The royal is currently enjoying the heat in Malawi and on Wednesday she attended a reception celebrating Malawi's success in eliminating trachoma.

During the official visit, Sophie wore a white broderie anglaise midi dress by beloved high street brand Zara which featured long sleeves, a V-neck, ruffled tiers, and a belted waistline. She teamed the summery frock with her go-to heels, Chloe's 'Eliza Leather Wedge Slingback Sandals.'

To complete her look, the mother-of-two clasped an electric blue snakeskin clutch bag by the royal's favourite accessories designer Sophia Habsburg.

Countess Sophia wore her hair in an unexpected style – down loose in tightly coiled curls with a side parting. She opted for her signature natural beauty blend – a dewy complexion, a touch of blush and a flutter of mascara.

Sophie looked wonderful in all-white

Fans online adored the royal's heavenly frock and were quick to praise her summer-ready wardrobe. "This may be her prettiest look so far along with the hot pink maxi dress," one user wrote, while another said: "Lovely!! The shorter hair looks great."

The royal opted for curls and a natural makeup look

A third commented: "Magnifque," and a fourth noted: "Sophie looks great!"

Countess Sophie has sported an array of feminine dresses this week

Love Sophie look? We’ve got just the item for you. Sadly the royal's actual frock is out of stock online, yet this lovely alternative will remain a first summer staple for years to come.

Cici Midi Dress, £30, Nobody's Child

Composed from soft cotton and decorated with floral broderie eyelets for an artisanal feel, this piece offers up a breezy fairytale-inspired ensemble.

In recent months, fuchsia has swept the fashion industry and captivated celebrities and royals alike. The Countess of Wessex is among a throng of well-known fuchsia fans and sported the prettiest pink frock during her official trip to Botswana.

Countess Sophie, 57, sported a fuchsia dress by Soler London during an official reception on her trip overseas. Featuring a vibrant yet romantic hue, a silk crepe fabric, long gathered sleeves, a V-neck and a delicately belted waist, the £665 frock was a must-see look for the elegant royal.

