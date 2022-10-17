We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know that the Countess of Wessex has impeccable dress sense. The wife of Prince Edward always looks totally chic and sports a plethora of designers when she is on royal appointments.

READ: Sophie Wessex surprises in super flattering skinny trousers and waist-cinching blouse

One dress the blonde royal is rarely seen without is her green, V-neckline dress by Emilia Wickstead, a designer she often turns to. Practising sustainability, she's re-worn it many times over the years.

Loading the player...

The Countess of Wessex: Everything you need to know about Sophie

Back in June, the mother-of-two looked elegant in the emerald number by the royally-approved brand, which featured long sleeves, a midi length, a wide V-neckline and frontal darting. She teamed the garment with some timeless black point-toe heels and a forest green croc-effect clutch bag.

MORE: Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's Chanel blazer to Princess Beatrice's fairytale frock

At the time, fans loved the countess’ understated aesthetic and took to social media to share their positive thoughts and praise. “Gorgeous colour dress,” one said, while another added: “Stunning!” A third commented: “Sophie looks both chic and elegant. The colour and the cut of the dress suit her and her accessories are spot on!” and a fourth penned: “Green is a big trend colour this year and always a great colour for her.”

Sophie wearing her Emilia Wickstead dress

You can no longer buy Sophie's dress. But don't worry, because Nutmeg at Morrisons has the most incredible lookalike, and it only costs £22!

Get the look!

Green leopard satin dress, £22, Nutmeg at Morrisons

The website says of the style: "Adorned in a subtle leopard pattern with a satin finish this green midi dress is perfect to take you from afternoon brunch to evening cocktails. In a sumptuous green this dress is finished with 3/4 length sleeves, a flattering neckline with fabric covered buttons and a demure split in the hem."

MORE: Sophie Wessex beguiles in her most romantic dress yet

What are you waiting for? We predict a sellout!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.