Queen Letizia channels Princess Kate in must-have knit

Queen Letizia of Spain attended the BioCultura fair in Ifema looking timeless in a classic knit piece. The 50-year-old royal greeted fans while sporting a composed yet low-key look – one that has become synonymous with royal style across the globe.

Queen Letizia redefined off-duty style in a traditional navy and cream Breton striped knit jumper and dark blue jeans – one of Princess Kate's go-to ensembles. The pullover, sourced from high street favourite & Other Stories, featured a horizontal print and gold button detailing.

The mother-of-two wore her silky chocolate locks down loose and parted in the middle to reveal a natural beauty blend. A velvety complexion, a dusting of bronzed contour and a slick of eyeliner made for a radiant makeup look.

Upon seeing the images of the royal online, her fans rushed to praise her for her effortless out-of-office style. "Love it! You had me at striped jumper and love the oversize look and button detail," one said, while another wrote: "I love a Breton sweater/shirt! I was just telling myself yesterday that I didn’t need another one."

A third added: "Love this! Navy stripe is a classic look that Kate has shown over the years," and a fourth penned: "Chic! Not everyone can pull off looking slim in horizontal stripes. But Letizia does!"

Queen Letizia is not afraid to recycle an outfit – meaning that her wardrobe is not only elegant but also sustainable. The Spanish royal attended the Commemorations for the 175th anniversary of the Círculo del Liceo looking uber-composed in her beloved Carolina Herrera gown.

The 50-year-old slipped into the figure-skimming number, one of her many dresses by the designer, which featured a regal off-the-shoulder silhouette, a rich navy hue and a draped silk touch. She completed her look by stepping out in a pair of rose gold metallic Jimmy Choo heels.

