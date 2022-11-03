Queen Letizia shatters royal style boundaries in controversial skirt

Fashion should be a conversation starter, a theory Queen Letizia of Spain championed with her latest look. The Spanish queen pushed the boundaries of royal style while attending the 22nd edition of the Primary Opera Film Festival in Tudela, where she stepped out in a holey unexpected look. Trypophobes look away now...

RELATED: Queen Letizia ups the ante in leg-lengthening trousers and metallic heels

The 50-year-old sparked intrigue as she appeared at the event in the most unique skirt look we've seen her sport to date. Boasting a navy and cream gingham check, a high-waisted fit and an eye-catching hole cut-out, the garment, sourced from the H&M x Toga Archives collaboration, whipped fans into a fashion frenzy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Letizia shows off her flawless newsreader skills

She teamed the statement piece with a simple long-sleeve back top, letting the skirt steal the sartorial show. A sleek leather bag by Giorgio Armani infused her aesthetic with a dash of timeless elegance and polished practicality.

RELATED: Queen Letizia is a polka-dot dream in the prettiest pastel dress

The royal slipped on some black heels with sweet bow detailing by her favourite shoe brand Magrit to complete her divisive attire.

Queen Letizia rocked the unorthodox skirt

Fans responded rapidly to the royal's look and rushed to social media to discuss her contemporary ensemble. "What exactly is going on here," one confused fan wrote, while another penned in her defense: "Hey, makes people talk about her fashion." A third commented: "I wake up and see my favourite fashionista queen is bringing the controversy again," while a fourth noted: "I applaud Letizia for continually pushing the boundaries for what people think a Queen can/should wear."

The royal surprised fans with her fashion choice

Queen recently had a true Audrey Hepburn moment as she stepped out in the most decadent gown to attend the Princess of Asturias Awards 2022. The 50-year-old is renowned for donning ever-youthful and often boundary-pushing garments for a royal, yet this look proves she can also serve up a classic look.

READ: Queen Letizia enchants in stunning designer dress with unique detail

For the event, Queen Letizia slipped on Carolina Herrera's 'Embellished Chiffon-Panelled Midi Dress,' which featured a two-tone monochrome colour scheme. The ebony body of the midi dress stretched from her chest to below her knees in a delicate wrap formation, letting a pearl-adorned, beaded chiffon neckline panel with short sleeves take centre stage.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.