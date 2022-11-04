Queen Letizia looks heavenly in the most romantic dress and heels The royal wore a garment by her favourite designer

Queen Letizia of Spain is Carolina Herrera's number one fan and once again wore another of the royally-approved designer's frocks. The Spanish queen attended a lunch in honour of the President of Paraguay and she stepped out looking wonderful in white.

The 50-year-old royal sported a dainty cream frock featuring long sleeves, a midi silhouette, a rounded neckline, a belted waistline, wispy layers of sheer and a chiffon texture. She completed her ethereal look with a pair of simple black heels – letting her fairytale frock tack centre stage at the event.

Queen Letizia wore her brunette locks down loose and opted for a radiant makeup palette, consisting of a flawless complexion, a rich smoky eye and some bronzed contouring. A pair of pearl drop earrings added a tinge of classic royal decadence to her floaty attire.

Upon seeing the outfit, fans flocked to pen their thoughts about the dress online. "Perfect dress for her," one wrote while another added: "A testament that classic cut dresses go a long way and can be worn across all ages."

Queen Letizia of Spain looked ethereal in white

A third commented: "The dress is beautiful. Buttoned up. Fits like a dream. It’s a rewear. Her hair and jewellery - gorgeous." A fourth agreed, noting: "Queen Letizia looks great in the dress. The whole styling is lovely."

The royal donned a sweet chiffon frock

Fashion should be a conversation starter, a theory Queen Letizia of Spain championed with a recent look. The Spanish queen pushed the boundaries of royal style while attending the 22nd edition of the Primary Opera Film Festival in Tudela, where she stepped out in a holey unexpected look.

The doting mother-of-two sparked intrigue as she appeared at the event in the most unique skirt look we've seen her sport to date. Boasting a navy and cream gingham check, a high-waisted fit and an eye-catching hole cut-out, the garment, sourced from the H&M x Toga Archives collaboration, whipped fans into a fashion frenzy.

