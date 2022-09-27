Queen Letizia's top 10 age-defying fashion moments: Mango, H&M & more

Queen Letizia is one of the ultimate royal style icons. From Mango to Massimo Dutti, Zara to Nina Ricci, the Spanish Queen knows how to make a statement with her clothing. Whether sporting high street or high fashion items, the mother-of-two never fails to look anything less than immaculate.

To mark her recent fiftieth birthday, we've rounded up some of her best looks from across the years. Brace yourself, there's some serious style inspiration coming your way…

Slip Dress

Queen Letizia enchanted onlookers as she sashayed in a satin slip dress from It-girl brand & Other Stories at the closing ceremony of the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest. Letizia stepped out at the La Misericordia Cultural Center in Palma de Mallorca wearing the £85 number, stunning royal fans in the surprisingly affordable high street garment.

Mini coat dress

The fashionable royal stepped out to receive the President of Bulgaria and his wife at the Zarzuela Palace last April, looking divine in a baby pink coat dress featuring twee floral detailing.

Classic black dress

Letizia nailed the classic black dress look as she attended the 'In Memoriam' concert at the National Auditorium in 2019. A pair of dazzling diamond drop earrings elevated her timeless look to new heights.

Feather corset

We love a touch of plumage, hence why Queen Letizia's satin, feather-trimmed corset made the cut. Boasting a feminine nude pink hue with plumes o' plenty, the striking garment looked stand-out when teamed with black heels and trousers.

Fishnet gown

The royal amped up the glamour for the Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Awards this year. Queen Letizia sent royal fans wild as she recycled a semi-sheer fringed gown by BOSS, which she teamed with a Nina Ricci leather clutch and black snakeskin-embossed pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

Pink suit

Pink is one of the Queen's go-to hues – and we can totally see why. The royal looked radiant in a candy pink suit featuring silver buttons and double-breasted detailing. A white cami top layered underneath added a casual touch to her aesthetically pleasing attire.

Semi-sheer dress

When it comes to luxury It-girl brands, Queen Letizia is something of an expert. The 50-year-old attended the National Culture awards 2020 at the El Prado museum, sporting a sweet yet surprising Maje number.

Featuring a classic shirt style, long sleeves, a midi fit, a romantic baby pink hue, sheer layers of delicate organza fabric and a feminine belted waist, Queen Letizia's frock paid homage to her ability to command attention with her dress sense.

Multicolour sequin dress

Now, this is a true showstopper moment. Back in 2016, Letizia attended a royal dinner – fully embracing eighties nostalgia for the event. She dazzled in a vertically striped, sequin-clad frock that showcased lime green, aqua, violet and bronze hues. A slicked-back hairdo and a bold dark blue eyeshadow blend added to the drama of the outfit.

Noughties ruffle dress

We couldn’t resist a noughties throwback – and here it is. Queen Letizia looked pretty in pink ruffles as she stepped out alongside her husband King Felipe VI in 2004. A classic blazer style that culminated in a froth of frills, the outfit was certainly one to be remembered.

Satin blazer

Last but not least is the Spanish Queen's sublime salmon-coloured satin blazer. The romantic garment featured wavy piping, an upwards collar, and a single-breasted fit – and was worn by the royal when she was three months pregnant. An oyster-toned satin skirt completed her shimmering two-piece.

