Queen Letizia just recycled her go-to designer gown – and wow

Queen Letizia of Spain is not afraid to rewear an evening look – meaning that her wardrobe is not only elegant but also sustainable. The Spanish royal attended the Commemorations for the 175th anniversary of the Círculo del Liceo looking uber-composed in her beloved Carolina Herrera gown.

The 50-year-old slipped into the figure-skimming number, one of her many dresses designer by Herrera, which featured a regal off-the-shoulder silhouette, a rich navy hue and a draped silk touch. She completed her look by stepping out in a pair of rose gold metallic Jimmy Choo heels.

The royal wore her chocolate mane down loose for the occasion and opted for her signature defined beauty blend. A youthful complexion, a dark smoky eye and a slick of rose-pink lipstick highlighted her striking features.

Queen Letizia elegantly stored her evening essentials in a black patent clutch bag boasting gold hardware by Magrit, ensuring her outfit was not without a functional element.

The stylish Spaniard previously donned the stunning down for an official royal event in 2017, when she teamed the exquisite garment with a sparkling tiara and the most magnificent pair of diamond chandelier drop earrings.

Upon seeing the queen's attire for the occasion, fans flocked to social media to share their uplifting thoughts. "She's stunning," one commented, while another wrote: "She’s absolutely gorgeous. This is a beautiful look. The dress is as beautiful today as it was the first time!" A third penned: "Absolutely gorgeous, she looks beautiful," and a fourth noted in agreement: "Absolutely stunning. The whole look is gorgeous. Wow.

Queen Letizia is evidently Carolina Herrera's number one fan and once again wore another of the royally-approved designer's frocks. The Spanish queen attended a lunch in honour of the President of Paraguay earlier this week and she stepped out looking wonderful in white.

The 50-year-old royal sported a dainty cream frock featuring long sleeves, a midi silhouette, a rounded neckline, a belted waistline, wispy layers of sheer and a chiffon texture. She completed her ethereal look with a pair of simple black heels – letting her fairytale frock tack centre stage at the event.

