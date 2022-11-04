Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's timeless coat to Queen Letizia's controversial skirt Gear up for some fabulous, fun and fashion-forward pieces

We asked for some epic winter wardrobe inspiration and the royal ladies delivered - giving us the goods this week. While there was no overarching sartorial theme from this week's royal outings, we were spoiled for choice in terms of prints and patterns.

Queen Letizia of Spain turned heads in a divisive checked skirt while Lady Amelia Windsor was a vision in pinstripes. Queen Rania of Jordan followed suit, serving up designer deliciousness in a metallic Alessandra Rich cropped jacket.

The Princess of Wales, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, The Duchess of Sussex and The Countess of Wessex opted for block colours, infusing our weekly round-up with some classic elegance.

Intrigued? We don't blame you. Keep scrolling to marvel at some magnificent looks à la Princess Kate, Queen Letizia and more…

Princess Kate

Princess Kate layered an on-trend camel coat over a knitted midi dress

The Princess of Wales visited Scarborough on Friday, highlighting the work of two organisations: The Street, which supports young people’s mental health - and The Rainbow Centre, which is supporting the community with rising living costs. Both are funded in partnership with The Royal Foundation and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

Princess Kate looked delightful as per, wearing a sumptuous beige overcoat by Max&Co layered over a turtleneck beige knitted dress featuring long sleeves, a figure-skimming fit and finished with a tan Boden belt.

Duchess of Sussex

Duchess Meghan donned the most flattering trousers

The Duchess of Sussex always sources the most divine wardrobe and made quite the splash on Wednesday as she debuted some perfectly tailored trousers. The Duchess posed with the host of the popular The Time Is Now podcast, Kasiopia Moore, in a composed all-black ensemble including some must-see trousers by The Row.

Countess of Wessex

Countess Sophie wrapped up warm in an elegant coat from Max Mara

The Countess of Wessex proved her sartorial prowess on Tuesday, stepping out in a feminine floral blouse and statement cream coat to visit Forfar Early Learning Centre and Lowson Memorial Church for a service of thanksgiving for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Dressing aptly for the autumn chill, the wife of Prince Edward looked immaculate in her MaxMara 'Custodi' double-breasted brushed wool coat in a sandy white shade.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia put together a pinstripe look to attend the opening of the annual Choose Love shop for Help Refugees

Lady Amelia Windsor attended the opening of the annual Choose Love shop for Help Refugees wearing the perfect pinstripe overcoat by Rixo. Featuring a timeless navy hue, subtle white pinstripe print, a longline fit and a single-breasted silhouette, the piece was a true autumn staple and sheathed the society darling in a much-needed layer of warmth.

She completed her look by strapping a Mel x Been London Crossbody Bag from the collection she designed with the label across her front. A pair of patent brogues and glitter-clad gold socks added a touch of sparkle to her cosy attire.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia divided fans in a unique skirt from H&M

Queen Letizia pushed the boundaries of royal style while attending the 22nd edition of the 'Primary Opera Film Festival' in Tudela, where she stepped out in an unexpected look.

The royal sparked intrigue as she appeared at the event in the most unique skirt look we've seen her sport to date. Boasting a navy and cream gingham check, a high-waisted fit and an eye-catching hole cut-out, the garment, sourced from the H&M x Toga Archives collaboration, whipped fans into a fashion frenzy.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima dazzled in a bright fuchsia gown during a state visit to Greece

Queen Maxima served a serious look when she graced the scene in this vibrant number by Claes Iversen. The statement gown featured a stunning one-shoulder feature, an asymmetric silhouette, a wide, belted waistline and a rich raspberry hue.

She added a touch of sparkle to her decadent attire by fastening a crystal brooch to her left shoulder and slipped on some wine red velvet pumps. Magnifique.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania looked seriously cool in Bottega Veneta trousers and an Alessandra Rich cropped jacket

All eyes were on Queen Rania as she whipped up a fashion storm in a designer concoction. The stylish royal sported a metallic tweed cropped jacket by Alessandra Rich, which she teamed with some sleek Bottega Veneta high-waisted trousers showcasing a boot-cut fit and wool fabric.

A classic Bottega Veneta 'Handle Padded Intreccio Leather Top Handle' added another luxury element to her high-end ensemble, in addition to some point-toe heels.

