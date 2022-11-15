Sophie Wessex is an autumn-style icon in pleated skirt and heeled boots The royal showcased her autumnal style skills

On Tuesday, the Countess of Wessex opened a new JCB plant in Uttoxeter looking lovely in autumnal hues as she greeted crowds and workers. The mother-of-two rarely misses a beat when it comes to seasonal style and her latest look is proof of this.

Countess Sophie, 57, stepped out in a brown-charcoal checkered overcoat featuring a longline fit, a single-breasted silhouette and sleek lapels, which she paired with an ethereal fern green pleated skirt.

A pair of chocolate-coloured heeled boots boasting a lavish suede exterior elevated her look, in addition to a snug crimson round neck knit jumper. A simple silver pendant featuring a diamond drop adorned her neck, adding a modest touch of sparkle to her cosy attire.

Countess Sophie wore her blonde hair down loose in a relaxed style and showcased a natural beauty blend. She looked radiant in her tonal outfit as she congratulated JCB on their fundraising efforts in aid of the NSPCC, of which she is a patron.

The Countess of Wessex stunned in her autumnal outfit

The Countess also met with production operators, some of whom are hearing impaired. She also greeted young apprentices before moving to the Cab Completion Area, where she viewed a demonstration of the virtual reality cab. Sophie ended her outing by unveiling a plaque to open the plant officially.

The royal looked gorgeous in the green pleated skirt

The Countess of Wessex has long been a champion of sustainable style. From recycling her glittering ballgowns to sharing clothes with her 18-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor, the elegant royal certainly isn't afraid to wear an item more than once.

Countess Sophie is an expert when it comes to winter fashion

The wife of Prince Edward looked immaculate to attend the service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Sunday. Wearing a timeless, tailored coat from royal-favourite brand Catherine Walker, Countess Sophie's sombre look was complemented by black leather gloves and an 'Aphrodite' headpiece in black crepe from Jane Taylor millinery.

