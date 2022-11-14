Sophie Wessex is a timeless style icon in her 18-year-old daughter's coat Countess Sophie and Lady Louise Windsor often share clothes

The Countess of Wessex has long been a champion of sustainable style. From recycling her glittering ballgowns to sharing clothes with her 18-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor, the elegant royal certainly isn't afraid to wear an item more than once.

The wife of Prince Edward looked immaculate to attend the service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Sunday. Wearing a timeless, tailored coat from royal-favourite brand Catherine Walker, Countess Sophie's sombre look was complemented by black leather gloves and an 'Aphrodite' headpiece in black crepe from Jane Taylor millinery.

As identified by royal fashion blog @royalfashionpolice, the Countess' fitted black coat was previously worn by Lady Louise Windsor to the late Queen Elizabeth II's vigil held at Westminster Hall.

The royal mother-daughter duo often mix and match their wardrobe, proving the young Lady Louise is fast following in her mother's modish footsteps.

Countess Sophie looked posed and elegant in the black ensemble

If you think that's impressive, it is understood that Countess Sophie's iconic black coat has actually been in her wardrobe since 2003 - a statistic that left royal fans mindblown.

"I love the longevity of this coat! How many people keep clothes for 20 years? It puts fast fashion to shame," wrote one fan on Instagram, while another penned: "Love mother and daughter sharing these special occasion clothes."

"She looked lovely and elegant!! Also, how on earth do you keep a coat so black for that long?" added a third fan.

The Countess of Wessex isn't the only royal to support a more sustainable, circular approach to fashion. The Princess of Wales has long been an advocate of re-wearing her favourite garments, and has even been known to share her clothes with Princess Beatrice at times!

Lady Louise Windsor previously wore the same coat to the late Queen's vigil

No royal is quite as thrifty as the Princess Royal, however. The mother-of-two was recently spotted wearing an ebony-hued peplum jacket - which is at least 25 years old. She last wore it at the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997, proving the royal's style truly is timeless.

Princess Anne was a champion of sustainable style long before the trend became mainstream. Where consumers are now encouraged to recycle, buy vintage and rewear their wardrobe, the planet-conscious Princess Royal has been a sustainable style trendsetter for decades.

