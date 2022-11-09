The Countess of Wessex turns heads in daring sleeveless leather dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday afternoon, the Countess of Wessex looked delightful on a royal appointment as she visited the Brainwave charity, in Bridgwater, Somerset.

Smiling for the cameras as she arrived at the establishment, the blonde beauty rocked a stunning black sleeveless leather dress which she wore over a crisp red roll neck. The dress was figure-hugging and came complete with a chic belted waist.

The wife of Prince Edward added dainty gold jewellery and a pair of brown ankle boots. Gorgeous! The mother-of-two wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and subtle makeup highlighted her pretty features.

We last saw Sophie at the start of November at a school opening. The mother-of-two wore a single-breasted wool-blend coat in a classic maroon hue by Vince, which she layered over an all-black ensemble.

Sophie looked sensational in her leather dress

She slipped into a sheer pair of tights and stepped out in a pair of knee-high suede Prada boots – a staple shoe we would all like to see in our wardrobes.

The Countess teamed her dress with a roll neck and boots

The 57-year-old has always had a flair for fashion, and back in 2018 she even hosted a fashion event at Buckingham Palace. Amongst the guest list was former model Bibi Russell, as well as plus-size model Felicity Hayward who dazzled in a stunning cut-out silver dress. Alexander McQueen boss Emmanuel Gintzburger was also there as well as high-end designers Phoebe English, Giles Deacon and Christopher Kane. What a line up!

During the event, the royal made a playful joke about her own amazing style: She quipped: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time." Well, we can’t say we agree with that one Sophie; you’ve always been chic!

