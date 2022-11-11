Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's belted coat to Duchess Meghan's anorak

It may be cold outside but these royal looks are oh so hot. From neutral colour schemes to longline silhouettes, our beloved royal ladies served up a fabulous variety of outerwear this week. Got a new coat on your Christmas list? Well, come hark at these stylish royals and their opulent selection of coats.

The Princess of Wales led the outerwear charge in a timeless moss green belted number, while The Duchess of Sussex channelled off-duty chic in a low-key anorak. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands saw red in a striking crimson concoction and The Countess of Wessex upped the ante in an oversized grey throw-on piece.

Itching to see more? Scroll on for a winter-ready fashion feast…

RELATED: Kate Middleton wears stunning tonal outfit and high-street coat for her latest royal visit

Princess Kate

Princess Kate wrapped up warm in an olive green coat by Hobbs and a knitted dress from Mango

On Wednesday, Princess Kate visited the Colham Manor Children's Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance in order to highlight the life-changing impact that the provision of an integrated, multi-disciplinary system of holistic care can have for families impacted by perinatal mental health issues.

For her appearance in Uxbridge, the royal donned a tonal outfit in a uniform palette of moss green. She dazzled Hobbs London's 'Lori Wool Cashmere Belted Coat' which she paired with a Jimmy Choo's 'Croc-Embossed Leather Palace Bag' in a matching Dark Clorofilla hue. Kate layered up in an olive-green ribbed dress and matching Gianvito Rossi '85 Dark Olive Suede Pumps', finishing the look with Kiki McDonough's 'Citrine Pear Drop Earrings'.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex turns heads in daring sleeveless leather dress

READ: Meghan Markle's vote outfit is so popular, there's a wait list

Duchess of Sussex

Duchess Meghan stepped out to vote in a pair of stonewash jeans and a stylish rain mac

The Duchess of Sussex called on her fellow Americans to get out and vote, sharing that she had also voted on Tuesday. The mother-of-two served up off-duty chic in a Cuyana blue anorak, which was paired with a modest round-neck beige knit. An 'I voted' sticker was aptly placed on her chest.

Countess of Wessex

Countess Sophie looked effortlessly elegant during a visit to the Brainwave charity in Bridgwater, Somerset

On Wednesday afternoon, the Countess of Wessex looked delightful on a royal appointment as she visited the Brainwave charity, in Bridgwater, Somerset. Sophie arrived at the establishment looking elegant as per in Loewe's 'Anagram-Belt Leather Black Midi Dress' which she wore over a crisp red roll neck. A pair of Prada boots topped off her refined luxury look.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima wowed in a gold beaded evening gown

Dazzling in the only gown on our list this week, Queen Maxima looked truly breathtaking during the Italian State Visit to the Netherlands. The decadent gold number featured long sleeves, a floor-length train, a rounded neckline and opulent all-over gold beaded detailing. The Dutch royal added the finishing touch to her thoroughly royal attire by stepping out in the Württemberg Ornate Pearl Tiara.

The royal donned a vibrant red dress from Maison Natan on Tuesday

Queen Maxima attended the National Coalition Financial Health Action Meeting in Eindhoven and the launch of the online job platform RefugeeWork at IKEA in Utrecht on Tuesday. For the occasion, the royal wore Nata Couture's 'Folio Wool Crepe Dress' boasting an unmissable strawberry hue and a shirt silhouette. A pair of prune-coloured heeled boots complemented an aubergine-toned leather handbag and matching hat.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.