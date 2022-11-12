Sophie Wessex glows in smart dress and dazzling earrings at Festival of Remembrance The Countess of Wessex was perfectly poised in her sombre look

The Countess of Wessex put in a glamorous appearance at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, held at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night.

READ: Countess Sophie's life-threatening birth with Lady Louise Windsor revealed

Joined by her husband Prince Edward, Countess Sophie looked beautiful in a simple black dress with a high neckline and long sleeves. The 57-year-old royal completed her understated ensemble with the most beautiful pair of drop earrings, boasting three ruby stones encircled by glittering diamonds.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla make entrance at Festival of Remembrance

Her elegant dress boasted a subtle cut-out floral motif and was perfectly paired with semi-opaque tights and simple black stilettos.

SEE: Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's belted coat to Duchess Meghan's anorak

MORE: Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex's shared passion

Countess Sophie wore her blonde hair in big, bouncy curls and kept her makeup simple and understated, sporting a hint of rosy blusher and a natural hued lipstick.

Countess Sophie looked beautiful in an understated black dress

Not in attendance at the commemorative event were the Earl and Countess of Wessex's two children: daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and their 14-year-old son James, Viscount Severn. Broadcast live on BBC One from the Royal Albert Hall, the event is only attended by working royals.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, were all on the guest list.

She took pride of place alongside her husband Prince Edward

Through words, song, and storytelling, the Festival celebrates the qualities behind service which make it an essential part of life in the Armed Forces and civil society.

It will be the first time since 2006 that all working royals attend the Festival. Last year, most royals attended, except for Prince Andrew, due to him stepping back from all public duties, and the Queen, who was forced to cancel her appearance after receiving medical advice from her doctors.

The royal completed her look with a beautiful pair of drop earrings

DISCOVER: Sophie Wessex's day on a plate: The royal's glow-getting breakfast, lunch & dinner

Following the Festival, all the royals will unite again at the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.