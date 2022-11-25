Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's crystal gown to Princess Beatrice's belted dress The crux of this week was luxe

Designer looks were served up in their droves this week, thanks to our favourite royal ladies. These luxury-loving royals saturated the sartorial menu with well-known brands of the utmost elegance, leaving us to coo over their impeccably crafted outfits.

The Princess of Wales' showcased a series of decadent dresses, while Princess Beatrice's singular snazzy frock caught attention across the nation. Queen Letizia of Spain rocked a leather Hugo Boss ensemble, the Duchess of Sussex radiated charm in Ralph Lauren and Princess Olympia of Greece made a case for cut-outs in Miu Miu.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands opted for something a touch more traditional, commanding attention in a tailored cape. Queen Consort Camilla glistened in couture, adding a custom-made twist to our round-up.

Desperate to see more? Keep scrolling to uncover some mesmerising high-end looks from our fabulously fashionable royals. I mean, truly, we were spoilt for choice.

Princess Kate

Princess Kate resembled a modern-day bride in an ethereal Jenny Packham gown

Princess Kate donned a bespoke Jenny Packham gown, coined the 'Elspeth' dress, to attend a state banquet held at Buckingham Palace in South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s honour. Featuring a pristine white hue and crystal embellishing, the gown looked divine, especially when paired the Princess Kate's favourite tiara, The Lover's Knot and an Alexander McQueen clutch.

The royal wore a bespoke coat dress by Catherine Walker on Tuesday

The mother-of-three beguiled in burgundy earlier this week to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Princess Kate looked elegant in a wool-tailored coat dress from Emelia Wickstead, that boasted a silhouette-skimming fit, a nipped-in waist and a fit-and-flare skirt. A beautiful feather brooch was positioned on her lapel - a royal heirloom gifted to the late Princess Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981.

She topped off daywear attire by clasping a Mulberry 'Bayswater clutch in 'Cranberry Suede'.

Queen Consort Camilla

Queen Consort Camilla looked absolutely stunning in a lace evening dress by Bruce Oldfield

Queen Camilla accompanied King Charles to the banquet held at Buckingham Palace looking immaculate in a Bruce Oldfield gown. The dress, sourced from Camilla's favourite couturier, featured a royal blue hue and delicate lace detailing. The 74-year-old previously wore the number for a Vogue shoot earlier this year.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice donned a forest green midi dress by Beulah London to attend the Variety Awards

On Monday evening, Princess Beatrice attended the 70th Variety Club Showbusiness Awards held at the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane. The mother-of-one made a timeless appearance, sporting a forest green frock by one of her favourite designers, Beulah London.

Her dress, coined the 'Ahana Chambre Crepe Midi Dress in Green,' came with statement button detail and a feminine, belted waist.

Duchess of Sussex

Duchess Meghan made a radiant appearance as she posed alongside poet Amanda Gorman

Duchess Meghan is a veteran of off-duty style – as her latest look demonstrates. The mother-of-two met Amanda Gorman with her husband Prince Harry, sporting Ralph Lauren's 'Slide-Buckle Brown Leather Belt,' for the occasion. The royal slipped on a beige coloured cardigan that she layered over a white tank top and jeans – finessing her cool-girl aesthetic.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia wowed in a red leather look by BOSS on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Queen Letizia of Spain attended engagements in Barcelona related to mental health and care for intellectual disabilities – and she certainly made a statement with her outfit choice.

The royal stepped out in a pair of striking red leather trousers with a high-waisted fit by Hugo Boss. She paired the crimson garment, coined the 'Sistine Leather Pants,' with a ruby red, round-neck knit also by Boss, called the 'Frankie Cuff Detail Wool Sweater.'

Princess Olympia of Greece

Princess Olympia opted for a little black dress while attending the Miu Miu holiday party in London

Th ever-stylish Princess Olympia of Greece attended the Miu Miu Holiday party at Quo Vadis, of course, wearing Miu Miu. The royal looked sensational in a streamlined cut-out dress boasting a glittering finish and spaghetti straps. A pair of Miu Miu bow-detailed heels and the brand's iconic 'Miu Wander Matelassé Satin Mini Hobo Bag' in cherry red completed her dreamy designer outfit.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima stepped out in an on-trend tweed cape coat by Maison Natan

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attended the 'Our Colonial Heritage' exhibition at the Tropenmuseum in Amsterdam, serving up classic sophistication in a cape. Sourced from Natan Couture, Queen maxima's outfit consisted of a coordinating cape-dress combination, which came complete with heeled boots.

