Why Princess Kate wore bridal white to the state banquet

The Princess of Wales looked exquisite on Tuesday evening to attend Buckingham Palace's first state banquet hosted by King Charles III in South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s honour.

Princess Kate is exquisite in bridal gown for tiara moment

The banquet marked a significant milestone in Kate and William's royal career - it was their very first as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Looking a vision of elegance, Princess Kate didn't disappoint in a bejewelled tailored cape dress from one of her trusted designers, Jenny Packham.

King Charles III hosts first dinner at Buckingham Palace

The Princess' choice to wear white for the formal occasion was likely a conscious choice and one which follows in the honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who always wore white to state events.

We previously spoke to colour expert Gabi Winters from Chromology to find out why the royals lean towards the neutral hue at formal royal events.

The Princess of Wales was a vision in bridal white

Gabi told HELLO!: "White is the colour of peace and the colour of new beginnings, so coincidentally the psychological meaning behind this uncommon colour choice is very fitting when it comes to renewing and celebrating diplomatic ties between different nations."

She added: "Scientifically speaking white contains an equal balance of all the colours of the spectrum, so naturally, white's most fundamental feature is equality, neutrality and independence.

"Culturally speaking white is a symbol of purity, cleanliness, immaculacy and perfection, which is why it's the natural colour choice for bridal dresses, doctors' coats and seafarers."

There's no denying the Princess of Wales looked poised and elegant in the embellished bridal-white gown fit for a royal bride. The design, which is from a past season's collection, even features on the Jenny Packham bridal Instagram account.

Queen Elizabeth II always wore white to formal state events

The 40-year-old looked effortlessly regal as she donned Lover's Knot tiara, formerly worn by the late Princess Diana. The royal accessorised with a pair of diamond-encrusted pearl drop earrings that also previously belonged to her late mother-in-law.

The earrings feature a statement curve of various cuts of diamonds, with a cluster of marquise-cut stones in the centre, from which hangs a single pearl.

