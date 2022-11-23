Princess Kate wore a stunning £3m tiara for this special occasion Prepare for all the glitz and glamour

On Tuesday evening, the Princess of Wales attended the state banquet held at Buckingham Palace in South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s honour. For the extravagant occasion, the 40-year-old sported the Lover's Knot tiara – an opulent piece that costs a whopping £3 million according to Alexandra Michel, Gemologist at Prestige Pawnbrokers.

Boasting a platinum structure, varying sizes of diamonds, and an array of natural pearls – it is hardly surprising the piece is a hefty weight. The tiara also has 19 arches and has a single drop oriental pearl suspended from a lover’s knot in each one graduating slightly in size around the piece. These drops are flexible and shows a shimmering movement as the head is moved.

Princess Diana was also a fan of the stunning tiara, which was made by Garrards in 1914 for Queen Mary. Queen Mary designed the striking headpiece and left it in her will to the late Queen Elizabeth II - who loaned it to Diana for her wedding. However, Diana did not wear it on the big day, probably because she reported it gave her headaches as it is very heavy.

Following Princess Diana's death in 1997, the tiara was returned to the late Queen’s collection. The Queen then had the top row of pearls removed and wore it frequently. Now, of course, it has been passed to Princess Kate who first wore it in 2016.

The banquet marked a significant milestone in Kate and William's royal career; it's their very first as the Prince and Princess of Wales – and royal fans were eagerly anticipating what Kate chose to wear.

To complete her lavish look, Princess Kate elegantly sported Jenny Packham's 'Elspeth' dress which featured an ethereal white hue and came adorned with sequins.

Princess Kate also wore the badge of the Royal Family Order showing a young Queen Elizabeth II. The small diamond-encrusted brooch, positioned on a yellow ribbon, makes up the Royal Family Order, and are usually worn by female members of the royal family at state banquets.

