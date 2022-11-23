Princess Beatrice wears a sassy satin skirt on night out in London

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, the beautiful Princess Beatrice looked incredible on a night out with friends, and was pictured leaving a private members' club Annabel's in Mayfair.

In pictures that appeared on the MailOnline, The 34-year-old wore her auburn hair loose and lightly curled, and neutral makeup highlighted her pretty features. We loved her outfit; the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wore a black top and a beautiful satin skirt by Reiss in a fabulous burnt orange tone.

This skirt is a staple item in her wardrobe; the royal has worn it on numerous occasions. Back in 2019, she rocked the style during date night with her then boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Wowing photographers at Lenny Kravitz's 'Assemblage' photography exhibition in London, she added a black camisole and matching blazer with the cinnamon-coloured number. The Princess finished her look with black high heels, and a black mock croc bag with her initials bared on the front in gold.

Beatrice wore the same skirt back in 2019

It's been a busy week for the mother-of-one. On Monday evening, Beatrice attended the 70th Variety Club Showbusiness Awards held at the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane and looked incredible.

Taking to the stage to present Welsh songstress Katherine Jenkins OBE with the Variety Club 'Duke of Edinburgh' Gold Heart Award for National Excellence, the redhead royal stole the show in a forest green dress by one of her favourite designers, Beulah London.

Princess Beatrice and Katherine Jenkins

Her dress was known as the 'Ahana Chambre Crepe Midi Dress in Green' and it came with statement button detail and a lovely belted waist. She teamed the frock with high heels by Jimmy Choo.

Princess Beatrice's elder sister clearly loves this style - she chose the same buttoned-front long-sleeved gown in blue at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

