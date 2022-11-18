Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's pre-loved clutch to the Spencer twins' new designer bags It was all about the bags this week

Whoever said diamonds are a girl's best friend clearly did not have an adequate handbag. This week, our beloved royal ladies engaged in various public outings, with most of them clutching a trusty handbag for all their daytime essentials.

For The Princess of Wales to the Countess of Wessex and Queen Rania of Jordan, the sleek clutch bag was the accessory of choice, while the Spencer twins, Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Princess Victoria opted for a more practical crossbody design.

Princess Charlene of Monaco braved the bagless look, choosing belted detailing and boots in favour of handheld pieces.

Need some accessory inspo in time for Christmas? Keep scrolling to see which of our favourite royals bagged a top spot on our weekly fashion round-up…

Princess Kate

Princess Kate stepped out in a polka dot midi dress and her favourite camel coat

On Thursday, the ever-elegant Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre to meet displaced Ukrainian families and hear about the support the Centre is providing to those arriving in the UK as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

The royal donned her favourite print for the occasion in the form of a polka dot dress, sourced from one of her favourite high street brands, L.K.Bennett. The sheer navy dress adorned with a yellow dotted print was a subtle, but significant nod to the Ukrainian flag. She armed herself with her navy quilted clutch from Jaeger – a handbag that has been in her royal archive for over a decade.

Countess of Wessex

Sophie Wessex wrapped up warm in a check coat by Harris Wharf London on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Countess of Wessex opened a new JCB plant in Uttoxeter looking lovely in autumnal hues as she greeted crowds and workers. Countess Sophie stepped out in a brown-charcoal checkered overcoat featuring a longline fit, a single-breasted silhouette and sleek lapels, which she paired with an ethereal fern green pleated skirt.

The royal clasped a bag created by her favourite accessories designer Sophia Habsburg, called the 'Belle de Jour Caviar Clutch in Bordeaux Gold.'

Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer were spotted wearing head-to-toe Michael Kors

On Wednesday, Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer took to the streets of London looking exquisite in head-to-toe Michael Kors. The duo, who are the American fashion house's go-to poster girls, both slipped into sumptuous autumn knits and retro jeans for the outing – serving up looks that their beloved late aunt would have adored.

Lady Eliza carried the marigold 'Parker' medium tiger print calf hair crossbody bag, while Lady Amelia complemented her outfit by hooking the label's olive 'Parker' large leather shoulder bag over her shoulder.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia of Spain recycled a forest green coat dress during an official visit to Croatia

While she may split opinion with her daring ensembles – we can't help but applaud Queen Letizia's ever-youthful style. On her first day during an official trip to Croatia, the Spanish royal wore Carolina Herrera's 'Faux Fur-Trimmed Cape in Black' layered over a rich green coat dress. She dazzled in all-black accessories, stepping out in some timeless black pumps and holding a black leather bag by Carolina Herrera.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania of Jordan turned heads in an elegant chiffon gown by Andrew Gn

Queen Rania looked pristine in deep purple as she graced the scene in Andrew Gn's 'Balloon-Sleeve Belted Crinkle Chiffon Gown' from the designer's Autumn Winter 2022 Collection. Boasting ethereal balloon sleeves, a striking violet hue, layers of fine sheer fabric and a billowing skirt, the number looked stunning – especially when complemented by Bottega Veneta's 'Woven Faille Large Knot Clutch Bag.'

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene nailed business chic in a statement shirt dress by Swiss fashion house Akris

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco embraced the spirit of giving as they took part in Monaco's Red Cross gift giveaway at the Royal Palace in Monte Carlo on Wednesday. Looking divine as per, Princess Charlene rocked a dark green pleated dress which was cinched in at the waist with a thin black leather belt.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria donned a bright pink blazer from Zara on Wednesday

Crown Princess Victoria championed the high street with her pretty in pink look this week. The royal donned an unmissable candy pink blazer by Zara which she paired with a black blouse by Marlene Birger and an enviable black leather bag crafted by Yves Saint Laurent. Featuring a scratch-less exterior and a sumptuous calfskin structure, the accessory looked perfect when teamed with a feminine pop of pink.

