Queen Rania of Jordan steals style tips from Princess Beatrice in striking dress The royal rocked a Roksanda frock

On Tuesday evening, the ever-stylish Queen Rania of Jordan attended a reception in connection with the UN's International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. For the touching occasion held at Buckingham Palace, the Jordanian royal made a statement not only with the powerful message of the event but also with her choice of clothing.

The 52-year-old stepped out in stripes as she showed off what fans deemed a 'daring' dress look. Featuring a sleeveless silhouette, a colour-blocked design, a high round neck, darting at the bust and a full A-line skirt, the number, coined the 'Oakes Dress in Navy' and crafted by Roksanda, made for a show-stopping moment.

Queen Rania completed her evening attire by clasping Fendi's 'Peekaboo Selleria Mini Bag' in a classic navy hue and slipped on a pair of dark blue suede pumps. The midnight colour scheme of her accessories selection perfectly enhanced the acid yellow and blush pink panels of the designer frock.

The mother-of-four wore her caramel locks down loose and opted for a rich glamour glow as she posed beside her fellow guests which including Queen Consort Camilla and The Countess of Wessex.

Queen Rania of Jordan opted for a Roksanda look

Upon seeing the radiant images of the royal online, fans rushed to pen their positive thoughts via social media. "Fabulous!" one wrote, while another said: "This is a perfect dress for the occasion - dark but with pops of colour. The Fendi bag and the shoes are the perfect finishing touch." A third added: "Daring dress!"

The royal joined Queen Consort Camilla at the touching event

Queen Rania is not the only royal to sport the unmissable garment. Back in 2016, Princess Beatrice wore the piece to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace for The Not Forgotten Association, where she accompanied her sister Princess Eugenie.

Princess Beatrice wore the same dress in 2016

Princess Beatrice finessed her colourful concoction by slipping into a sweet bolero jacket in a complementary navy shade and carried an Edie Parker clutch bag.

Love Rania's look? Sadly, the dress is no longer available to buy – but it can be rented.

Last week, the royal met with Queen Silvia of Sweden during a welcoming ceremony at the Royal Palace in Amman in Jordan. Of course, the royal offered up an elegant look for fans to dote upon.

For the occasion, she donned perhaps the most inherently royal garment out there – a tailored coat dress. Featuring a timeless navy hue, a nipped waist and button-down detailing, the lovely piece was layered over a wine-red skirt and cornflower blue shirt to craft an autumnal ensemble.

