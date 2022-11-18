Princess Beatrice recycles favourite £420 belted dress in touching tribute

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday, Princess Beatrice attended a fundraiser for Street Child UK in London – and for the occasion, she sported a dress saturated with symbolism. The elegant royal recycled one of her favourite numbers for the touching dinner, which is also beloved by a host of her fellow family members.

The mother-of-one looked resplendent in a black Self-Portrait dress featuring a tuxedo silhouette, satin lapels, a thick belted waistline, a midi fit and cascades of gothic black lace. The frock, which costs £420 and is coined the 'Black Tailored Crepe and Chiffon Midi Dress,' was paired with some classic black Jimmy Choo heels.

Princess Beatrice wore her silky auburn locks down loose and held into place by a glittering pearl headband sourced from H&M's collaboration with designer Simone Rocha.

Touchingly, the royal previously wore the Self-Portrait dress while attending a vigil for her late grandmother the Queen last September. The royal looked deep in thought as she stood beside the late monarch's coffin with her relatives - including her sister Princess Eugenie and cousin Zara Tindall.

To complete her composed look, the princess donned an oversized black headband, complete with bow detailing, by Justine Bradley-Hill Millinery.

Princess Beatrice previously wore the dress for the late Queen's vigil in Westminster Abbey

Just days later at the funeral of the late monarch, another royal lady donned the label's signature 'Tailored Crepe and Chiffon Midi Dress,' wearing Princess Beatrice's charming lace gown just days after she wore it at Westminster Hall.

Flora Vesterberg, Princess Alexandra's granddaughter, looked sombre in the sleek black ensemble to attend her cousin the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Even the Princess of Wales is a fan of the structured designer dress and owns the garment in two colours. She recently sported the dress as she joined her husband Prince William at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance last Saturday night.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden is also among its royal fanbase, with an identical version hanging in her winter wardrobe.

