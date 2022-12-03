Zara Tindall has a Cinderella moment in sweeping gown with prettiest detail

Zara Tindall hung up her jodhpurs on Friday night – trading in her much-loved equestrian attire for something a touch less sporty. Princess Anne's daughter attended a state banquet in Australia alongside her husband and I'm a Celebrity star Mike Tindall and took full advantage of dressing for the occasion.

Zara, 41, turned out an epic Cinderella moment as she graced the scene in a billowing ballgown by Paolo Sebastian. Featuring a delicate off-the-shoulder silhouette, a cascading train, a belted waistline, cinched layered of wispy mesh fabric across the bust, a serene sky-blue hue and bolts of silver thread jetted across the garment's exterior, the dress offered up one of Zara's best looks to date.

The royal wore her blonde hair tied back into a low bun and opted for an icy makeup look, featuring a pop of baby blue eyeshadow to complement her sun-kissed complexion.

She clasped a silver glitter-clad clutch bag for all her evening essentials, while her right arm was firmly wrapped around her husband.

Zara Tindall looked beautiful in the pearlescent ballgown

Mike looked impossibly dapper in a black-tie suit, complete with a crisp white shirt and a black bow tie. The couple smiled for a wholesome photograph together, which the former England rugby star subsequently shared with fans via social media.

Mike captioned the sweet post: "Great day yesterday started down at the @adelaide500 track with @markberetta then on to the @starofgreece for lunch before heading to @darenbergwine for a little tasting. Then on to a state dinner that was wrapped up by @icehouseband #goodday #southaustralia."

Zara and her husband Mike Tindall are currently in Australia

Royal fans adored Zara's unexpected evening attire. "Zara is just stunning," one wrote, while another commented: "Her gown is spectacular!" A third agreed, noting: "Zara, as always looks effortlessly beautiful."

Zara often likes to keep it casual but we’ve been loving her looks over the past week. The mum-of-three is currently in Australia following her husband Mike’s departure from the I’m a Celebrity jungle, where he finished in fourth place.

Making his way across the iconic bridge, royal fans weren’t disappointed as Zara rushed to greet him, but it was her modern playsuit that we were most interested in.

The Maysli denim romper is from IT-girl brand Paige. Inspired by utilitarian workwear, it features a tie belt and button-down design, adding femininity with romantic puff sleeves. She completed the look with Veja’s Campo suede-trimmed leather trainers.

