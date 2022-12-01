Zara Tindall rocks casual look in royally-beloved blazer and skinny jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Skinny jeans and royal style don't often go hand in hand, so when a member of the royal family steps out in the casual trouser, it causes quite the stir. Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall arrived in Adelaide following her husband Mike Tindall's stint on I'm a Celebrity rocking a pair of the denim bottoms – and she nailed off-duty appeal.

LATEST FASHION: Zara Tindall embraces the Australian sunshine in figure-skimming linen dress

The mother-of-three casually left the airport sporting a pair of light-wash denim jeans featuring contemporary rips and a skin-tight fit. She teamed the trousers with a printed T-shirt boasting a psychedelic blue floral print and a smart navy blazer – which we can imagine Princess Beatrice would love.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall told he's 'punching' with wife Zara

The striking blazer, known as the 'Mady Double-Breasted Twill Blazer,' featured an ever-elegant blue hue, gold button-down detailing and a masculine double-breasted cut. Sourced from luxe French label Sandro, one of Princess Beatrice's go-to stores, the designer piece effortlessly elevated Zara's on-the-run attire.

UPDATE: Zara Tindall inadvertently reveals brother Peter Phillips' living arrangements post-divorce

Zara wore her platinum blonde hair swept back into a classic low bun and shielded her face from the Aussie sunrays with a pair of black sunglasses.

Zara Tindall rocked a pair of skinny jeans as she touched down

A cream leather Aspinal of London bag, coined the 'Camera 'A' Bag in Ivory Pebble,' was strapped across her front for all her travel-ready essentials.

The royal nailed off-duty elegance

Mirror Zara's casual look with this quirky yet cool blazer which showcases a similar silhouette and hue.

Denim Suit Blazer, £189, Massimo Dutti

Zara and Mike were pictured touching down in Adelaide, South Australia, as their unofficial tour down under continues, but their three little ones were not snapped at the airport as the duo strolled through customs.

There has been no official word on where Mia, eight, Lena, four, and 20-month-old son Lucas are currently but they could have remained in Australia's Gold Coast where they were pictured earlier in the week.

WOW: Princess Kate wows in fitted trousers for surprise appearance at basketball game

Mike took to social media to confirm their arrival in Adelaide, writing: "Next stop on the whistle stop Aus tour is Adelaide for the @adelaide500 Have a look at the track from the inside of a corvette and also got Vanilla Mike to get the mics ready for @thekillers for Sunday night!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.